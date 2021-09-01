'Paranormal Activity 7' will be the first film in the franchise since 2015's 'Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension.'

Halloween is about to become a lot more haunted, as the long-awaited next entry into the Paranormal Activity franchise - Paranormal Activity 7 - will arrive at Paramount+ in time to see during your Halloween movie marathon. In addition to this latest installment, a documentary about the franchise is also in the works.

The CPO of ViacomCBS Streaming, Tanya Giles, shared the news about both the movie and documentary at the TCA press tour:

“A new Paranormal Activity from Paramount Players should bring fans an unexpected reimagining of the beloved horror franchise — We’ll also be launching a documentary on the making of the Paranormal Activity feature. Both of which will be coming to the service in time for Halloween.”

The new film will be written by Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day, Freaky), who will also serve as executive producer with Steven Schneider. Paranormal Activity's original creator, Oren Peli, and Blumhouse’s Jason Blum will be producers with William Eubank (Underwater, The Signal) as the director. It will feature the acting talents of Emily Bader (Charmed), Rolan Buck III (Better Call Saul), and Henry Ayers-Brown (Blacklist). It was also revealed that this film will be “one of three to four movies” that Paramount Players, a sister studio to Paramount, will be presenting each year.

Paranormal Activity first debuted in 2009, offering its own special method of jump scares and creepy footage to share with horror fans around the world. The documentary is expected to explore how the series left its mark in the horror flick world and pop culture; however, no specific details about the new film nor the documentary have been shared at this time. Both Paranormal Activity 7 and the documentary will reportedly be out in time for Halloween.

