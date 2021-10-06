Paramount has released a chilly new trailer and poster for Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, Blumhouse’s beloved horror franchise reboot. Using the found-footage format the franchise is known for, the trailer presents us with a completely original story that Jason Blum says will breathe new life into the franchise.

In the trailer, we get to know Margot (Emily Bader), a young woman who decides to do a documentary about a secluded Amish community where her mother comes from. Margot wants to reconnect with her family roots while she uses cameras to register the everyday life and costumes of a group of people isolated from the world.

However, not long after Margot arrives at the Amish community, her cameras begin to witness horrors that might reveal her dark past, as her mother was somehow involved with a demon-worshipping cult. The trailer also has its fair share of spooky moments, including a very creepy scene of an old woman peeling potatoes. You have been warned!

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin is directed by William Eubank from a script by Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day, Freaky), who penned sequels Paranormal Activity 2 through Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones. Landon also serves as executive producer alongside Steven Schneider and Jenny Hinkey. Blum and Oren Peli produce. Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin's cast includes Roland Buck III (Better Call Saul), Dan Lippert (Superstore), and Henry Ayers-Brown (The Blacklist).

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin will debut exclusively on Paramount+ on October 29. Check out the new trailer and poster below.

Here’s Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin's synopsis:

In Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, a documentary filmmaker follows Margot (Emily Bader) as she heads to a secluded Amish community, in the hopes of meeting and learning about her long-lost mother and extended family. Following a string of strange occurrences and discoveries, she soon realizes this community that welcomed them into their home might be hiding something sinister…

