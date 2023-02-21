The Paranormal Activity franchise started in 2009 as a super low-budget film and blossomed into one of the most profitable movies of all time. Having only a $15,000 budget, the film profited $193 million worldwide at the box office and the found footage franchise spawned a resurgence of that subgenre of horror, making it a top contender right along with The Blair Witch Project. Paranormal Activity currently has 7 installments, with an eighth and final movie rumored to be in the works from Blumhouse that could be potentially released in 2023.

What Is 'Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin' About?

Paranormal Activity: Next Of Kin is the most recent installment in the franchise and was released 6 years after its predecessor, The Ghost Dimension. Next Of Kin takes a slightly different route from the initial formula by not actually connecting the storyline to the previous six. This movie follows Margot, a young woman who is doing some digging into her family history. She was left at a hospital by her biological mother, Sarah, shortly after birth and now, as an adult, she wants to discover her family and where she comes from. Her cousin Samuel reaches out to her on a family ancestry site and convinces her to come back and visit her hometown. She goes with the documentary crew, Dale and Chris, to a secluded Amish community on the Beiler family farm to get more answers to fill in the gaps of her past.

What Does Margot Find Out About Her Mom and Family?

The ending of Next Of Kin can be a little difficult to digest, with not a lot of clarity and a lot of moving parts. In the end, we discover that Margot didn't just discover her long-lost relatives, but that she was lured back to the Beiler residence by her cousin Samuel to be used as a sacrifice for their ritual. Come to find out, Margot's mother, Sarah, is still alive and Margot makes some terrifying discoveries about her time on the farm. Sarah was cast out of the family for getting pregnant with Margot out of wedlock and she chronicled in a journal about how the family is a cult and who is seemingly trying to steal her baby. After Margot, Dale, and Chris discover some suspicious symbols on the floor of the family church, they discover that the Beiler family is the last line of defense against the demon Asmodeus. Because of this, Sarah has been used as a sacrifice to contain the demon and Margot would be the next sacrifice used, which is why Sarah left her at the hospital all those years ago. The family uses female vessels to keep Asmodeus contained and that vessel must be someone in the family lineage.

How Does Margot Destroy the Demon?

After making these discoveries, Margot is attacked or possessed by something in her room and is brought to a pit below the family church so the ritual can be performed and Asmodeus can transfer from Sarah's decaying body into Margot's. Chris and Dale took it upon themselves to research Asmodeous and make the realization that Margot is the next sacrifice just in time to save her. Chris brings Margot up from the pit where the demon is being held, but unfortunately for them, because the ritual wasn't completed, Asmodeous is free to wreak havoc on those in his path. He follows Chris and Margot out of the pit and ends up killing Dale as collateral damage. Chris and Margot flee to a barn where they have an old-fashioned stand-off with Asmodeus. Using humanity against him, Margot calls the demon Sarah to try and call out to her mom somewhere deep inside him. This works and gives Margot just enough time to kill the demon. Margot and Chris run to their car, seeing chaos around them as the family farm is up in flames and everyone is attacking and killing each other, presumably at the hand of Asmodeous' will. They get in the car and drive away, but not before we see Margot look back at the scene they just left and scream bloody murder.

Psych! Asmodeus Is Alive and Well!

After this scene, we see the cameras shift to police officers who have arrived at the family farm to check out what is going on. They look distraught at the scene and immediately hear a baby crying in the barn. When they go to check it out, they discover that it isn't actually a baby crying, but it is instead coming from the body of Samuel. When the cops approach him, Samuel stops crying and develops a sinister grin and smile, and two cops take their guns out and shoot themselves in the head. This is confirmation that Asmodeous didn't die when Sarah's vessel did but instead jumped into the nearest open vessel and that happened to be Samuel. He walks past the police officers he controlled to kill themselves and gets in the police jeep and drives off into the night.

What Could a Sequel Look Like?

From this, we can presume that Asmodeous is driving to find Margot as he needs a female vessel to be his most powerful. Margot might be the only thing stopping Asmodeous from wrecking our evil on the world, which might make him hellbent to find her. Unlike the other Paranormal Activity movies, the main characters aren't trying to unknowingly summon a demon, but instead, the family is trying to contain one so it doesn't attack the Earth. This makes the viewer a little more sympathetic to the Beiler family, despite their questionable tactics to get what they need to keep Asmodeus at bay. The ending of this film also leaves the possibility for the newest installment of the franchise to potentially follow Margot and Asmodeus directly and tie up the loose ends of what happens next. Being the only film in the franchise that doesn't connect the storylines, Margot and Chris fleeing at the end could lead them to find the paths of Katie or one of the other hosts from the previous movies. That would make the Paranormal Activity movies come full circle instead of deviating from the path. Fans patiently await an announcement from Blumhouse to round out their favorite found footage franchise and hope to get some much-needed answers.