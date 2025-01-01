Fans of the found-footage horror sensation Paranormal Activity will have to possess a new streaming home to start the new year. Starting on January 1, the first five films, from the 2007 original to the 2014 sequel/spin-off Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones, will all be available to stream on Paramount+. Coincidentally, the streamer also plays host to the franchise's made-for-streaming seventh film, Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, bringing almost the entire franchise onto one service to start 2025.

Paranormal Activity hails from Oren Peli, who shot the first film as an independent feature before Paramount Pictures came knocking to acquire it. Peli's original is often cited as one of the most profitable films ever made thanks to a microscopic budget of $15,000 before post-production modified it with an extra $200,000. By the time its theatrical run had ended, it raked in $194.2 million, quickly spurring a boom in both the franchise and found-footage scares in general. In the first film, which is still arguably the series' best installment with an 83% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, viewers follow a young couple played by Katie Featherston and Micah Sloat who are increasingly haunted by what appears to be a malevolent presence in their home. They set up cameras all around to capture any peculiarities, but are left unsettled as the occurrences become increasingly terrifying.

What Does the Future Hold for 'Paranormal Activity'?

Each film in the franchise has largely stuck to the same core formula of a family encountering paranormal events in their homes that slowly begin to threaten their existence, albeit with some twists along the way. It's been hard for Paranormal Activity to top its debut installment though, which was terrifying enough to cause walk-outs from theaters at the time and even reportedly scare the daylights out of Steven Spielberg, who would go on to help improve the ending ahead of its wider release. Paranormal Activity 2, 3, 4, and The Marked Ones were all massive financial successes as well, yet they've also received mixed reviews overall, with a highlight being Paranormal Activity 3. The third film was directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, and goes back to when Katie and her sister Kristi were kids and first encountered the evil spirit, Tobi. In total, the films have scored over $890 million at the global box office while establishing a surprisingly deep lore on consistently low budgets.

Without counting the first film's recent re-release in theaters to celebrate its 25th anniversary, the Paranormal Activity series hasn't seen the big screen since 2015 with the release of Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension. Gregory Plotkin's feature debut was billed as the final installment in the long-running franchise and marked the lowest box office return yet for the series, with only $78 million, along with a dreadful 15% Rotten Tomatoes score from critics. 2021 revived the franchise with Next of Kin, which acts as a standalone sequel directed by William Eubank and penned by franchise mainstay Christopher Landon. Since then, there's been no activity regarding the ghost-infested films, though Landon is currently preparing for the release of his upcoming tech-horror flick, Drop, in theaters on April 11.

The first five Paranormal Activity films are all available now on Paramount+. Stay tuned here at Collider for future updates on the biggest titles coming to and leaving streaming.

