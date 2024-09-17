It's been more than a decade since Paranormal Activity crawled its way to theaters. But the haunting possession story written and directed by Oren Peli will be scaring people from the big screen once again, according to Variety. Blumhouse has partnered with AMC Theaters in order to celebrate the legacy the studio has created over the years. The event known as the Blumfest will start on September 25 with Paranormal Activity, before more scary stories produced by the studio have an opportunity to be screened in theaters once more.

Paranormal Activity follows Katie (Katie Featherston) and Micah (Micah Sloat), a young couple who recently moved into what they attempt to turn into a loving home. The young woman fears that an evil entity has been following her for years. And while Micah believes her, he decides to monitor the demon without the help of professionals. The result turns out to be scarier than expected. The amateur footage captured by Micah eventually reveals the nature of the spirit possessing Katie. Most of Paranormal Activity is seen through the lens of the camera used by the characters, which made the movie's visual style unique when it was originally released in theaters.

Another factor that helped Paranormal Activity become a massive success was how it was released during a year when the fall season wasn't a common place to drop blockbusters on the big screen, which is why the horror story faced very little competition at the box office. Heavy hitters such as 2012 and The Twilight Saga: New Moon wouldn't arrive until closer to Thanksgiving, giving Paranormal Activity the opportunity to be enjoyed by audiences time and time again. The film ended up earning $194 million at the global box office. The production budget for the project didn't even go over the $1 million mark.

The Start of a Franchise

The success seen by Paranormal Activity quickly convinced the studio to develop sequels based around the concept. Paranormal Activity 2 was directed by Tod Williams, and the premise for the second installment was very different from the one seen in its predecessor. Kristi (Sprague Grayden) and Daniel (Brian Boland) weren't aware of how deals with evil spirits could be made in order to gain power or wealth. But, unfortunately for them, their ancestors arranged an unspeakable course years before the events of the sequel. Katie Featherson reprises her role in order to tie the events of the first two installments. Seven main stories have been released under the banner of the franchise.

Paranormal Activity returns to theaters on September 25. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.