Paranormal Activity (2009) began as a small independent found footage horror movie with aspirations of a grander franchise. What would later follow is a film series of winding, interconnected timelines spanning several decades and generations of families. While the films weren’t released in chronological order, time travel sequences used as plot devices in later entries become more rewarding for those who have followed each previous movie with a close eye. We’ve compiled a guide to the major events within the Paranormal Activity timeline in chronological order. It goes without saying - many spoilers lie ahead.

1988

Sisters Katie and Kristi live with their mother, Julie, and her boyfriend, Dennis, in California.

Kristi begins communicating with an imaginary friend, Tobi. Supernatural events ensue.

Runes are found drawn in the girl’s closet that Dennis connects with a coven of witches. Research suggests the witches brainwash women into bearing boys who will later be used for ritual purposes. The coven will later be referred to as “the midwives”.

Julie and Dennis die at Julie’s mother Lois’ farm, where we see a group of women engaged in ritual. The runes from Katie and Kristi’s room appear on the walls of Lois’ home. Lois brings the sisters to meet Kent, a mysterious man who claims he will introduce them to another powerful little girl, later revealed to be Leila.

1988-1992

Lois and Kent teach Katie and Kristi how to communicate with people through space and time. Katie and Kristi communicate with Ryan and Mike in 2013 using this new ability.

1992

Hunter appears in a video tape which is later found by Ryan in his new home.

Emily follows Leila through a portal from 2013, arriving in Katie and Kristi’s childhood home.

The midwives ritual is completed, and Tobi attains a physical human body. Killing Emily, he walks away with Leila.

Katie and Kristi’s childhood home is lost to a fire.

1997

Sarah leaves the Baylor farm, abandoning her daughter, Margot, at the front steps of a hospital.

2005

Katie drops off childhood tapes at Kristi’s house.

Kristi gives birth to Hunter on the same day that Emily gives birth to Leila.

2006

Kristi, Daniel, Ali, and Hunter’s house is burglarized, with only Hunter’s room left untouched. They install security cameras throughout their home.

Daniel fires their housekeeper, Martine.

Supernatural events, similar to what Katie and Kristi experienced as children, begin occurring in Kristi’s home.

While visiting, Micah plays with Daniel’s new camera, later purchasing one of his own.

Kristi is bitten by an unknown entity and subsequently possessed, exhibiting odd behavior and, at times, catatonic or violent. Martine recommends the family perform a ritual to transfer the supernatural burden to another member of the family. They choose to transfer the spirit onto Katie.

Katie and Micah begin experiencing supernatural events. Katie is bitten and possessed, as Kristi was previously.

Hector, teleporting to 2006 from 2012, finds Katie in her kitchen. The possessed Katie calls for Micah, killing him before killing Hector.

Katie goes to Kristi’s house, killing Daniel and Kristi, and leaving with Hunter. Ali, who was on a school trip returns home and finds their bodies.

2011

The Nelson family - Doug, Holly, and children, Alex and Wyatt - who live in Nevada, take in a young boy who lives across the road named Robbie, while a woman claiming to be his mother (later revealed to be Katie) is hospitalized. Robbie has an imaginary friend named Tobi.

Supernatural events begin around the family home, and Alex documents it through cameras and computers with the help of her boyfriend, Ben.

Robbie tries to introduce Wyatt to Tobi, and draws a rune on Wyatt’s body which turns out to be a sign to prepare a victim for demonic possession. Alex and Ben find out that such possession requires a virgin blood sacrifice.

It’s revealed that Wyatt, prior to being adopted by the Nelsons, is actually Kristi’s son, Hunter.

Katie kills Holly and Ben, and Doug is presumably killed by the midwives. Alex is pursued through Katie’s house by the midwives and a demonic Katie and is presumably killed and used as the virgin blood sacrifice.

2012

Jesse, Hector, and Marisol sneak into their recently deceased neighbor, Ana’s, apartment, finding instructions on how to create portals through space and time. The three later perform the ritual.

Jesse dreams of a farm with many women, and awakens with a bite mark on his arm. He is granted supernatural powers such as enhanced strength and the ability to levitate.

Jesse finds a picture of his mother while she was pregnant with him and she is with Ana and Lois in Ana’s apartment.

Hector and Marisol meet with Ali Rey who explains the midwives’ practice of marking unborn children for possession later in life.

Jesse makes contact with the childhood versions of Katie and Kristi.

An unsuccessful exorcism is performed on Jesse, who, shortly after, kills his grandmother.

Hector and Marisol go to Lois’ farm in search of Jesse. Marisol falls to her death, and Hector is chased by the midwives and a possessed version of Jesse. Trapped, he enters a rune-covered door that leads him to Katie’s kitchen in 2006.

2013

Ryan finds a camera and a box of videotapes in his home, which document Kent and Lois’ training of Katie and Kristi. The girls speak through time and space, accurately describing events from Ryan’s home in modern-day.

Leila begins speaking to Tobi.

Ryan finds a cement block in his backyard inscribed with Katie and Kristi’s names. He learns that their realtor, Katie, has sold them a new house built on the land formerly occupied by her childhood home.

Leila creates a portal above her bed by drawing runes. The camera Ryan found can see into the ghost dimension and is capable of viewing Tobi and the portal.

Ryan, Mike, and Skylar all die attempting to defeat Tobi. Leila runs off, escaping through the portal in her room with Emily following.

2021

Margot reconnects with blood relative Samuel, who is on rumspringa (a period where Amish youth explore the outside world before choosing if they wish to return) from his Amish family.

Chris and Margot break into a church hidden on the property, finding inscriptions and references to Asmodeus, an entity from the book of Tobit (“Tobi”-t). They move the pulpit, uncovering a hole that goes deep underground. Margot rappels into the underground cave and hears growling.

After experiencing several supernatural events, Margot becomes possessed, waking up in a pool of blood.

After their van’s battery dies, Chris and Dale catch a ride into town with a mailman who informs them that the Baylors are not Amish, as evidenced by the laptop Margot finds in the home. This laptop was used to orchestrate her and Samuel's meeting in an effort to lure her to the farm.

The inhabitants of the farm believe that women are the vessels that can hold Asmodeus, and host a failed attempt to transfer the being from Sarah to Margot in the cave under the church. Sarah, possessed by Asmodeus, kills Dale. Margot kills her possessed mother and flees the farm with Chris.

Police later arrive at the farm, finding Samuel possessed by Asmodeus. He overpowers the officers and drives away in one of their squad cars.

