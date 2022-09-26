With Halloween just around the corner, horror fans can revisit the horrifying terror of the Paranormal Activity franchise as the entire film series is coming together for the first time in a Blu-ray box set. For fans eager to dip their toes back into the franchise, the Paranormal Activity: Ultimate Chills Collection box set arrives on October 11, just in time for the spooky holiday season.

The Blu-ray box comes with reversible artwork with each title, an exclusive home security sticker, and digital copies. The set will also come with all seven installments of the film franchise, including its most recent installment, Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, which arrives in a physical media release for the first time after premiering exclusively on Paramount+ last year. For the first six installments of the franchise, the box set will come with both the theatrical and unrated versions of the films for fans to enjoy alongside alternate endings for the first film and the latest two installments. The set, which comes with nine Blu-ray discs, also includes the 3D edition of Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension, the only film in the franchise to be presented in that format.

Alongside the release of all the films in the series, the set will also come with the 90-minute documentary, Unknown Dimension: The Story of Paranormal Activity, which focuses on the franchise's long journey from a small indie film to the hit franchise that it became. The documentary features interviews with the film cast and crew and will dive deep into the franchise's impact on fans while offering some newly-revealed footage.

The first Paranormal Activity film premiered in 2007 to positive reviews, with praise of the movie directed at its creative use of the found footage format. The success of the film led to several sequels spawning into a franchise. While critics were less favorable toward the sequels, the franchise remained a box office hit with audiences for several years. Despite its initial success, the franchise's movement appears to have slowed down with the lack of a theatrical release since 2015. Now with all the films coming together in the ultimate box set, horror fans can enjoy a marathon of the iconic franchise and relive the genre-defining suspenseful thrills that the franchise is best known for.

The Paranormal Activity: Ultimate Chills Collection will hit shelves on October 11. Check out the official trailer for Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin below: