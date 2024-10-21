Are you looking for a great scare during the spooky season? I have a show for you. Who needs horror movies such as The Conjuring or Insidious, when the Max reality series, Paranormal Caught on Camera exists? This show is filled with the paranormal: ghosts, demons, possessions, UFOs, creatures of the night, and more. You name it, this show has an episode covering it. Each episode includes people telling their stories, along with photo and video proof of the encounter they experienced.

In my opinion, every episode is great and scary. Paranormal Caught on Camera spends less time showing the people that are being interviewed while explaining their story. They spend more time on the fun part: showing proof of the paranormal. Although I think each episode is uniquely terrifying, one episode really stands out to me. Season 5, episode 16: "Grim Reaper in Massachusetts and More".

Family Being Stalked by an Active Poltergeist

Image via MGM

The first story during Season 5, episode 16, is about a woman, Stephanie, recalling her time with a poltergeist. Stephanie explained that she and her family were being terrorized by an evil presence that was following them from home to home. There was footage included of this poltergeist being very active, taunting Stephanie. Lights flickering, doors slamming, chairs being thrown, and the scariest, a blanket being yanked off of Stephanie while she was asleep. A paranormal investigator who worked on Stephanie's case explained, "It isn't something just moving things, it's physically here." When I saw the blanket get pulled off Stephanie during her home-recorded footage, I got the chills.

Cemetery Home to the Unknown

Image via Netflix

The second segment of this episode is disturbing. Three men in Thailand wanted to communicate with the dead but chose the most tantalizing way to do so. These men traveled to a graveyard with the name, "Cemetery Without Relatives", because all the bodies buried there were never claimed. Right off the bat, these men had no idea who - or what they were messing with. They decided to perform a ritual popular in Thailand to connect with the other side. One of the men, Obito, positioned himself in an empty coffin in the graveyard. As they performed the ritual, footage showed Obito clear as day getting yanked by the shirt. I could visibly see something that resembled a fist pulling Obito up by his shirt. Almost as if an angry spirit was signaling for them to get out. If you are somewhat of a skeptic when it comes to the paranormal, you will not be after watching this segment. As Obito ran, he got pushed to the ground.

Related This Iconic Found Footage Horror Film Is Returning to Theaters Oren Peli wrote and directed the classic about a young woman haunted by a demon.

Grim Reaper: Is It Real?

Image via Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

The third and final story of this episode is chilling. Footage from a family shows an apparition that looks scarily similar to the Grim Reaper, sitting next to a woman. Although the footage of the blanket getting pulled off Stephanie, the door being slammed in her face, and the video of Obito getting pulled out of an empty coffin in a graveyard are all equally terrifying, there is no denying that the footage that this family captured is by far the freakiest. I remember watching this episode, seeing this Grim Reaper creature, and just trying to imagine what I would do if I were the woman in the footage. I would have been way less calm than she was. That's what is so great about this show though. It makes you feel a roller coaster of emotions while watching, mostly being scared.

Paranormal Caught on Camera should definitely be on your watch list if you love getting scared. This specific episode is filled with great scares. From an active poltergeist attaching itself to a family no matter where they go, tormenting them with physical objects along the way, to a group of men tormenting restless spirits in a cemetery and getting a fine warning to leave, to catching something similar to a Grim Reaper on film, this episode will not disappoint.

Paranormal Caught on Camera is available to stream on Max in the US.

Watch on Max