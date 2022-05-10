Unlike straight-up horror, paranormal stories do something to a person's psyche that lingers long after the screen fades to black. The feeling is like no other, and before one knows it, there's something lurking behind the shower curtain or under the bed. So why do audiences keep coming back for more? It's hard to pinpoint, but what is certain is a new means of telling ghost stories seems to pop up every day, and they never lose audiences. On the contrary, with such rich variety to chill the blood, if anything, paranormal shows are more popular than ever.

Whether you're in the mood for fictional scepters, true stories, or full-on night-vision encounters, there is no shortage of spine-tingling series to trick your mind into thinking that sound wasn't just the neighbors. Just make sure to lock the doors and windows, first.

Paranormal Investigators: Phasmophobia Has Audiences Questioning What To Believe

From Australia, this reality series features psychic Andrea Kaldy, who investigates well-known haunted areas to determine if they are, in fact, haunted – be it by ghosts, poltergeists, or even demonic entities.

After investigating, Kaldy invites 3 participants to enter the location alone and complete a challenge before they are able to leave – unless they run scared, first. Available on Prime and YouTube, the creepy content doesn't begin straight away but rest assured, it will. The show is squeal-worthy, mainly because watching people get scared can also be terrifying. The question is, are the participants (and audiences) jumping to conclusions?

Haunted Will Have You Feeling Exactly That

This Netflix show has everything: true ghost stories, creepy imagery, and jump-worthy reenactments. In it, people deeply affected by paranormal trauma participate in a round-table discussion of sorts with their friends and/or family members in between dramatic renditions of their terrifying tales.

At times, families have yet to disclose details to one another, which leads to emotional TV, while friends of the victims are often visibly shaken. What stands out is the production value (especially in Season 3), as it is very high, so the reenactments are often as sinister as they are cinematic.

Paranormal Brings A Love Triangle Into The Horrifying Mix

Based on the novel(s) by Dr. Ahmed Khaled Tawfik, Netflix's first Egyptian Arabic original series provides a different tone to the mix: its protagonist, Dr. Ismail (Ahmed Amin), is a mild-mannered and close-lipped man, determined to neglect his past paranormal experiences and instead focus on verifiable causes and effects. An unlikely skeptic, he is unwillingly brought back into the world of his past just as a former love comes back to Cairo.

Set in both 1940 and 1969, the backdrop of the Arab-Israeli war and the upheaval it causes serves to mirror Ismail's own uncertainty, especially when his nephew begins to experience eerily similar haunting experiences. Beautifully shot and sickening at the same time, this series goes to show why Tawfik sold millions and millions of hair-raising copies.

Ghost Wars Is 100% High Concept

Two seasons in, this Netflix series starring scene-stealers Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Hawkeye) has its pros and cons in terms of providing creepy material. On one hand, the entire show is fiction; on the other, it's full of ghosts, so if audiences are looking to scratch that paranormal content itch, they're in the right place. The series is about a small Alaskan town in which all residents are trapped, experiencing non-stop obstacles from evil spirits who wish to do harm – and lots of it.

The dialogue is a little awkward at times, and the pacing can feel stunted, but the ghosts! So many ghosts. For fans of action (as the title clearly states), there will be guns and blood and car crashes, but the show can also be alarmingly frightening at times, so if you're looking for a jump-scare, you're in the right place.

The Enfield Haunting Is Unnerving From The Very First Scene

This three-part limited series (streaming on Prime) wastes no time in creeping out its audience. Set in 1977 and based on a true story, the show surrounds a mother and her three children who are terrorized by an angry poltergeist. When paranormal investigators arrive, played by Timothy Spall (Harry Potter) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), things go from bad to worse.

Nominated for 2 BAFTAs, The Enfield Haunting is chock-full of suspense and screams. One could argue that the muted brown and orange tones or the involvement of children is the cause of its fear factor, but it's more likely the sheer evil of the unwelcoming house guest that causes the lasting chills. It's telling that the true events also inspired The Conjuring 2.

Paranormal Nightmare Is Precisely As The Title Suggests

Available on Prime and YouTube, this documentary/reality series, stars three humble hosts (the Fourmen brothers) on a mission. Having suffered paranormal trauma as children, the brothers travel the United States with the hope of helping similar victims.

The credible and harrowing accounts from those interviewed by the hosts are enough to give audiences the chills, but it's when the sun goes down that things get real. Using their night-vision cameras and EMF readers, the men capture unexplained images and sounds so spooky that it's difficult to look away or even blink.

The Haunting of Hill House Is Worth The Slow Burn

Based on the novel of the same name by acclaimed horror writer Shirley Jackson, and directed by Mike Flanagan, The Haunting of Hill House has proven to be one of Netflix's most popular series. In it, audiences meet the Crain siblings as they gather for the funeral of one of their own. Together for the first time in years, it does not take long before the ghosts of their past come back to haunt them – literally.

Though there are sometimes dramatic stretches between big scares, the story delivers its full-fledged creepiness in its mixture of flashbacks and real-time storylines that both serve to scare and tug at one's heartstrings. Undeniably, however, it has made worldwide audiences unable to close their eyes when they go to bed for fear of the Bent-Neck Lady.

Ghost Hunters Is A Creepy Mainstay

A classic in its genre, Ghost Hunters features Jason Hawes and Grant Wilson, the founding members of The Atlantic Paranormal Society or TAPS, as they search for paranormal activity around the United States. Popular for over a decade, the series has had a dedicated following for being one of the first shows of its kind.

Available to stream on both Amazon (US) and Discovery+, there are some 14 seasons in all, and what makes them so successful is undoubtedly the men's use of compelling evidence by way of video footage, electromagnetic field (EMF) readers, sound recordings, and eyewitness accounts – many of which terrified audiences get to see themselves (if they haven't covered their eyes in fear, that is).

The Secret of Crickley Hall Is A Family's Worst Nightmare

The BBC three-part series, also streaming on Amazon, is based on the novel by James Herbert and begins with the screams of a young boy. It's a tragic tale: a young child goes missing from a playground, and the couple tries to cope with the immeasurable loss. In their grief, they choose to move with their other young children to a sprawling estate in the middle of nowhere. Soon, they realize they've moved into a former orphanage, where unspeakable horrors occurred.

Featuring some familiar faces, such as a young Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), the series offers a quick pace and even quicker heartbeat. Featuring flashbacks of the orphanage's last days, coupled with suspenseful and frightening happenings within the home, the series is as creepy as it is tense and tragic.

Surviving Death Gives An Unsettling Glimpse Into The Afterlife

Another Netflix original series, Surviving Death, is different from the others on the list, as it focuses on a variety of topics: mediums, signs from the dead, reincarnation, ghosts, and even interviews with individuals who died yet lived to tell the tale. In short, no two episodes are alike.

Part talking-head documentary, part educational programming (100% creepy as hell), this series, aside from being fascinating, works well in giving goosebumps because of how sincere each person is in recollecting their encounter. Also featuring medical doctors and other learned professionals, the show provides iron-clad ethos that is both difficult to argue with and extraordinarily unsettling. Sleep tight.

