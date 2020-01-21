The Guilds Have Spoken, But Will the Academy Listen? – ‘For Your Consideration’

On this week’s For Your Consideration, Collider’s awards experts Scott Mantz, Perri Nemiroff and Jeff Sneider recap the SAG Awards, the PGA Awards and the ACE/Eddie Awards, all of which are important precursors on the road to the Oscars.

SAG gave Parasite the award for Best Ensemble, but did that really boost its Best Picture chances, or was it simply the only way to honor this cast, none of whom were nominated as individuals? And are those individual acting categories locked as far as winners go, or could there be an upset brewing, and if so, which frontrunner is most susceptible?

Elsewhere, Sam Mendes‘ war movie 1917 won the PGA Award, while Parasite and Jojo Rabbit split the top prizes from the editors guild. 1917 and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood didn’t make the cut in the Best Editing category, so that major award will be going elsewhere this year, and if Parasite wins, that could signal a Best Picture upset later in the night.

Speaking of Parasite, we welcomed writer-director Bong Joon-ho and star Song Kang-ho to the FYC Screening Series at ArcLight Hollywood, where the duo spoke with Scott about their Best Picture contender. This episode features a clip from that interview, but if you want to watch the whole thing, click here.

As for the second half of the episode, the FYC gang runs down why each Best Picture contender will win, and why each film will lose. There are pros and cons to each movie, and we can’t wait to see what happens on Feb. 9. Jeff, for one, is predicting a major shocker, though you’ll have to watch the episode to find out what it is.

