‘Parasite’ Black and White Edition Trailer Gives New Life to the Oscar-Winning Hit

You haven’t see the last of Best Picture winner Parasite just yet. Director Bong Joon ho‘s masterpiece is returning to the theaters in the UK and is set for an on-demand release later in July with the Parasite: Black-and-White Edition. This special edition was first announced back in January, with director Bong’s feature getting a limited release here in the U.S.

Now, as reported by Empire Magazine, the Black-and-White Edition will be a special event for UK fans of the original or those new viewers curious to see what all of the buzz is about. The trailer for the Black-and-White Edition previews the stunning transformation of the 2020 Best Foreign Language Feature winner from technicolor to monochrome. While nothing has been changed to the movie’s edit other than the black-and-white addition, it feels like you’re watching the trailer for a whole new movie. The drama somehow feels even more heightened, the reactions more intense, and the promise of the movie’s moral ambiguity somehow getting clarification under the stark black-and-white lens.

Earlier in 2020, Neon released a side-by-side comparison of Parasite‘s opening sequence which shows the black-and-white version alongside the color version. It’s an interesting study in just how much color and light work together onscreen (with each element affecting the other) while enhancing the hustle and bustle of the working class Kim family.

Ahead of the Parasite: Black-and-White Edition‘s release in the UK and on-demand on Friday, July 24, an interesting twist on the movie’s original poster was released by Curzon. Echoing the “inversion” of the movie’s color scheme, which movies from technicolor to black-and-white, the new poster inverts the original. The poster behold takes the point-of-view of what appears to be a big spoiler related to the ending of Parasite. I won’t spoil it here, but let’s just say this new poster adds a gut-wrenching new layer to the advertising for this special cinematic event.

Parasite: Black-and-White Edition comes to the UK cinemas and on-demand on Curzon Home Cinemas on July 24. Check out the special (and spoilery) new poster for the movie below.