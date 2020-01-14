One of the most acclaimed films of the year, Parasite, picked up six Oscar nominations this week including Best Picture and Best Director, and no doubt many folks are now wondering how they can see this movie. Well, good news!
Parasite is available on 4K Ultra Digital HD starting today, and will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on January 28th courtesy of Universal Pictures Home Entertainment and Neon.
Written and directed by Bong Joon-ho, this straight-up masterpiece follows two families: the Park family, living it up in a rich estate and the Kim family, struggling to make ends meet in a subterranean dwelling. The members of the Kim family slowly ingratiate themselves into the lives of the Park family, further delineating how the class differences trickle down to pretty much everything else in their lives. But shocking twists and turns abound that make Bong’s themes of wealth disparity and the illusion of class mobility abundantly clear.
This is one of the most celebrated films of the year for good reason, and it’s a major contender for the upcoming Oscars. So I highly recommend checking it out not only to be informed for the Oscar ceremony, but just because it’s an incredible (and incredibly entertaining!) movie.
Unfortunately the extras on the home video release are spare: the DVD and Blu-ray only include a single Q&A with Bong Joon-ho. But it’s probably only a matter of time before the Criterion Collection picks up this South Korean masterpiece.