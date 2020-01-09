‘Parasite’ Limited Series Coming to HBO from Bong Joon-ho and Adam McKay

0

In the biggest WTF news of the week, an HBO limited series adaptation of the critically acclaimed feature film Parasite is in the works. Per THR, Bong Joon-ho—who wrote and directed the movie—is onboard to adapt the film alongside… Adam McKay! Yes indeed, the filmmaker behind Anchorman and Step Brothers is teaming up with Bong Joon-ho to make a Parasite miniseries.

To be fair, McKay has been stretching his dramatic talents in recent years with films like The Big Short and Vice, and on HBO as the executive producer of the critical smash Succession. McKay won an Oscar for co-writing The Big Short, and Bong Joon-ho is in the midst of this year’s Oscar race himself with Parasite, which is a contender for all the major awards. HBO reportedly won the rights to this limited series idea in a bidding war with Netflix.

It’s unclear if this HBO series would be a sequel to the existing film or an English-language remake, but the story is ripe for expansion. The film is a brilliant meditation on capitalism and the realities of class disparity, and the film benefits from a twist-filled structure that exposes chilling layers as it unfolds. It’s unclear how that might translate to an HBO limited series. While the fact that Parasite is set in South Korea doesn’t make it any less meaningful for American audiences, it could be interesting to see how McKay works with Bong Joon-ho to drill down the ideas within Parasite to American-specific notions of capitalism and class.

The project is in the early stages, but McKay and Bong would be executive producing the series as well. McKay is currently at work on an untitled HBO drama series about the Los Angeles Lakers and is prepping a separate limited series on Jeffrey Epstein, of all people. McKay is clearly not one to shy away from controversial or hot topic issues.

Bong, meanwhile, has said he’s working on two separate feature film ideas at the moment, and while his next movie can’t come soon enough, I am mighty enticed by the idea of this Parasite HBO series.