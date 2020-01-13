Bong Joon-ho Sheds New Light on ‘Parasite’ HBO Series, Including If It’s a Remake

Monday was a big day for Parasite — and it’s not just because of the Oscar nominations. Director Bong Joon-ho shared new details about the Parasite adaptation coming to HBO, a TV series based on the movie which also has The Big Short director Adam McKay attached. Turns out, what seemed like a dubious move for a film so critically-acclaimed might actually deserve some cautious optimism.

Shortly after Parasite earned six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best International Film, Best Film Editing, and Best Production Design, Bong spoke with Variety about the newly-announced HBO series. Through an interpreter, Bong explained about the Parasite HBO series plans: “When I think of a limited series, I really think of it as an expanded film. Like Ingmar Bergman’s Fanny and Alexander, you have a three-hour theatrical version and a three-hour TV version. So my goal is to create a high quality an expanded version of Parasite.

Additionally, Bong shared about the Parasite TV series is “still very much in the early stages. I’ll soon meet with Adam to talk about the set up. For now, a lot of things are open.” That includes whether the series will continue to be set in South Korea, like the feature film, or possibly in an English-speaking country.

And on bringing in McKay, Bong shared with Variety,

“Adam McKay and HBO did very well with Succession, to work with these artists who have created great works I would like to actualize this attempt to expand this film and explore all the ideas that I’ve had from the script writing stage from what could happen in between the scenes through the TV series.”

So, it seems like this Parasite series is poised to go in some interesting directions. What’s clear is it will not be a direct remake for television but it will still be tied to the world we saw in the film. Since it’s still early days, we should expect even more exciting news to come out about the project in the coming months.

