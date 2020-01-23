‘Parasite’ HBO Series Will Be an Expanded, 6-Hour Film

It was recently announced that Bong Joon Ho was teaming with with Adam McKay and HBO to adapt Parasite, his Best Picture-nominated film, into a new series. Speculation abounded as to what this could mean. Would McKay simply produce an Americanized English-language remake as a series? Or a new story eviscerating American capitalism a la Succession? How involved will Director Bong be? Well, the man himself recently spoke with The Wrap on all of this and more. And it looks like the HBO limited series take on Parasite will be: A six-hour expanded film.

“I had all these key ideas accumulated from when I started writing the script,” explained Director Bong. “I just couldn’t include all those ideas in the two-hour running time of the film, so they’re all stored in my iPad and my goal with this limited series is to create a six-hour-long film.” Wow! I must say, I thought 2019 would be Peak Auteur Makes a Long-Ass Movie That I Love for A Nontraditional Platform re: The Irishman, but it looks like Bong’s about to snatch Martin Scorsese‘s wig clean off. Bong went on to explain some of the mysteries nagging at the margins of Parasite‘s theatrical cut.

When the original housekeeper Mun Gwang (Lee Jung Eun) comes back in the late-night, something happened to her face. Even her husband asked about it but she never answered. I know why she had the bruises on her face. I have a story for that and aside from that why does she know the existence of this bunker? What relationship does she have with that architect to know of this bunker? So I have all these hidden stories that I have stored.

I’m gonna be honest: I had that exact same question when Mun Gwang showed up again! And I am beyond excited to think about Director Bong’s plans to explore this in an HBO series/film based on notes in his damn iPad! Bong has previously cited works like Fanny and Alexander, an Ingmar Bergman film that was also cut into a television version, as being influential on this new approach. And while more questions abound — will it literally be a six-hour version of the film he shot, combined with new footage? Will all of it be entirely original? Will it be in Korean, English, both, neither? — I for one can’t wait to have them answered.

