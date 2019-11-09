Learn and Download That Catchy-As-Hell “Jessica Jingle” from ‘Parasite’

0

In a kind, just world, Bong Joon-ho‘s objective masterpiece Parasite will make a clean sweep at the Oscars. Best Picture, Director, Screenplay, Actor, Supporting Actress — throw ’em all at the South Korean work of genius, please and thank you. And while we’re at it, let’s also give it a Best Original Song Oscar. For what? If you’ve seen the film, you already know what: the less-than-10-second jingle at the door sung by Kim Ki-jeong (Park So-dam) to remind herself the fake identity she’s playing. Now, thanks to a delightful tweet from So-Dam and US distributor NEON, you can learn the song yourself — and even download it in a number of formats.

“Jessica, only child, Illinois, Chicago, Classmate Kim Jin-mo, he’s your cousin.” This small little melody, accompanied by a “peace sign/bunny ears” motion with two fingers, is a delightful moment in a delightful film. It implies such a shared history, a peak behind the con this family’s trying to pull, and is truly, truly catchy. NEON was smart enough to recognize this moment’s potency by putting it in the trailer. Now, they’re smart enough to produce this educational tweet and let you download it. And it’s not just available as a plain old mp3. You can nab it as a GarageBand file for your remixes and mashups. And you can even download it in a ringtone-ready format! I love that! Bring ringtones back and bring awareness to South Korean cinema every time you get a text! Hell yeah, Parasite!

Check out the official tweet, and instructions on how to download the jingle as a ringtone, below. We fully expect all of you to upload your versions of the tune by Monday, and we expect them all to have just as perfect an “ominous doorbell ringing” button as So-dam’s. For more delightful Parasite shenanigans, check out Bong Joon-ho’s pitch-perfect AMA session.