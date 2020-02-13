‘Parasite’ and ‘Memories of Murder’ to Get Criterion Treatment After Bong Joon Ho’s Major Oscar Wins

If you missed the 92nd Academy Awards, the important thing to know is that director Bong Joon Ho‘s Parasite pretty much won all of them, making history along the way as the first foreign-language film to win Best Picture and first Korean movie to snag Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. It also just happens to be a genuine masterpiece, and now you’ll have the chance to own a physical version of the film with all the bells and whistles it deserves when it gets the Criterion Collection treatment along with Director Bong’s 2003 crime drama, Memories of Murder.

As most of you reading Collider probably already know, Criterion is for movie-lovers who want that extra presentation, technical quality, and a whole host of add-on features. Parasite and Memories of Murder will join the upcoming Criterion release alongside the previously-announced Portrait of a Lady on Fire.

Co-written with Jin Won Han, Parasite tells the darkly comedic story of two families, the poverty-stricken Kims and the opulently wealthy Parks, who become intertwined after the less fortunate family deceives their way into the Parks’ daily lives. I cannot recommend enough going into this left-turn-filled ride as blind as possible, but here is our full review for a basic idea, and here’s the latest info on the film’s bumped-up theatrical release if you want to catch it on the big screen.

Memories of Murder marked Director Bong’s first collaboration with actor Song Kang Ho, who also stars as patriarch Kim Ki-taek in Parasite. Set in 1986 and based on a true story, Memories tells the story of two detectives, Park (Song Kang Ho) and Cho (Kim Roi-ha), on the case of Korea’s first documented serial killer. Neon, the studio behind Parasite, also recently purchased the rights to the film and will give it a brief theatrical release before it hits home video.