The pandemic certainly altered the film business, but a few weeks before the world came to a standstill, the Korean film Parasite's unprecedented success at the Oscars inspired even greater change. Parasite was re-released domestically last week in honor of its fifth anniversary, earning over $325,000 over the weekend with a per-theater average of nearly $1,700. The satirical dark comedy out-performed holdover hits such as Mufasa: The Lion King, A Complete Unknown, and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in the PTA department, and pushed its domestic gross to nearly $54 million. Parasite remains one of the highest-grossing foreign-language films in domestic box office history.

A couple of years ago, it was overtaken by the Japanese film Godzilla Minus One, which went on to win an Academy Award in the Best Visual Effects category. But Parasite's joyous run at the Oscars was a watershed moment. The movie won the prestigious Best Picture honor, in addition to winning in the Best Director, Best International Feature, and Best Original Screenplay categories. In addition to its success during the awards season, the movie was also a major box office hit, grossing over $260 million worldwide. Of this total, $53 million came from North America.

Parasite holds a "fresh" 99% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, in addition to an equally impressive 95% audience score. It premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, where it became the first Korean film to win the festival's top prize, the Palme d'Or. Directed by Bong Joon-ho, Parasite featured Korean icon Song Kang-ho in the central role, alongside Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik, Park So-dam, and the late Lee Sun-kyun. A story about class divisions and prejudice, the movie follows two families locked in an increasingly violent clash.

Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' Follow-Up Is Due Out in a Month