We all remember the thunderous success that Parasite was when it came out. It won four Oscars in 2020, including even Best Picture and Best Director for Bong Joon-ho, the Palm d'Or at the Cannes Festival, and countless other accolades, aside from becoming a phenomenon on social media, with memes based on its scenes still going around nowadays. A month before the Oscars that year, Parasite also had an all-new series announced by HBO, with Adam McKay and Bong himself both set as executive producers. But it has been five years since the announcement, and there has been barely any news of what is going on with that project in the meantime. Only recently did the director give the first proper update in years regarding the series' status. So, can we still hope to see it one day?

The 'Parasite' Series Would Tell a Different Story From the Movie

Image via NEON

A foreign-language movie getting a U.S. remake isn't exactly a novelty in the entertainment industry and usually happens whenever one such film is able to break the language barrier. HBO's announcement of a Parasite series got many people excited, coming at the height of the movie's popularity and shortly before it made waves at the Oscars that year. In January 2020, shortly after the announcement, Bong told TheWrap that he "still had all these key ideas" from when he first started writing the script for the movie, but not all of them fit into its two-hour running time: "So they're all stored in my iPad and my goal with this limited series is to create a six-hour-long film." That same month, in an interview with THR, he hinted that he thought of many stories "that could happen in between the sequences you see in the film."

Seeing how not much was known about the series at that point, Bong's quote gave the impression that it could be an "expanded" remake, especially because he compared his intentions to Ingmar Bergman's Fanny and Alexander, which was released both as a film and a TV series, with the latter usually seen as the most complete one. However, in April 2021, Adam McKay revealed to the HappySadConfused podcast that the Parasite series wouldn't be a remake but "an original story that lives in that same world." He also mentioned that the project was "staffed up with an incredible writers' room" and that he "basically outlined the series with director Bong during the quarantine, with him overseeing." McKay was also fresh off many Oscar nominations for his work on 2015's The Big Short and 2019's Vice, so it seemed like there was no one better to bring Parasite to the U.S. context than him.

Mark Ruffalo and Tilda Swinton Were Once Attached to the Series