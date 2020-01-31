Bong Joon-ho Explains the ‘Parasite’ Sex Scene in Exclusive Bonus Features Clip

–

We at Collider are happy to exclusively debut a clip from the bonus features included on the home video release of writer/director Bong Joon-ho’s masterpiece Parasite. The film is currently in the midst of the Oscar race, up for a number of major awards including Best Picture, Director, and Original Screenplay, and in this particular clip from the Digital HD and Blu-ray release of the film, Director Bong breaks down one of the film’s most striking scenes: the sex scene.

If you’ve seen the film, you’ll recall that when the Kim family is hiding under the table in the Park family’s home, Dong-ik (Lee Sun-kyun) and Yeon-gyo (Cho Yeo-jeong) get rather intimate on the couch, without knowing the Kim family is right there.

The bonus feature on the Parasite home video release is an extended Q&A with Bong from a Fantastic Fest 2019 of the film, and he explains that the thinking behind the scene was not to titillate or create a sense of erotica. It’s all in service of the film’s thematic thrust, which is exploring class and social disparities. He says that in society, the poor are never in intimate contact with the rich—they even sit in separate sections of an airplane. So the fact that the Kim family can literally smell the sexual intensity of the Park family drives home this idea of disparity.

This is yet another reason why Bong’s film is a downright masterpiece, and it’ll be interesting to see if the Academy goes all the way with awarding this utterly brilliant piece of filmmaking.

Parasite is available now on Digital HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.