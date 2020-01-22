Exclusive: ‘Parasite’s Choi Woo-sik to Star in A24’s Korean Romance ‘Past Lives’

Parasite star Choi Woo-sik, who plays the main family’s son Kim Ki-woo in Bong Joon-ho‘s Oscar-nominated thriller, is set to star in A24’s Korean romance Past Lives, Collider has exclusively learned.

The film is described as an original love story about childhood sweethearts who meet in Korea and live parallel lives until they reunite and see what could have been years later.

The project hails from writer-director Celine Song, and Oscar winner Scott Rudin (No Country for Old Men) is producing with Eli Bush (Lady Bird). Production is slated to start this spring. A24 declined to comment and directed inquiries to Rudin.

Choi was a well-known TV star in Korea before making the leap to local features, and the handsome 29-year-old actor’s big screen credits include director Bong’s Okja, as well as the cult favorite Train to Busan. It may not be long before he’s signed by an agency that recognizes his clear crossover appeal.

Choi just won a SAG Award as part of the Parasite ensemble, and the film is up for six Academy Awards next month. It is considered a lock to win the Oscar for Best International Feature. For the latest on Parasite‘s Oscar chances, click here.