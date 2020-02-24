‘Parasite’ Will Be Available to Stream on Hulu Starting in April

When a movie wins four dang Oscars in one night, including Best Picture, the normal human reaction is to watch it for the first time to see what the fuss is about or watch it again because that movie most likely rules. Director Bong Joon Ho‘s Parasite does, in fact, rule, and the film will finally be available to stream for free on Hulu starting April 8.

Co-written by Bong Joon Ho and Jin Won Han, Parasite tells the story of the poverty-stricken Kim family as they lie and deceive their way into the good graces of the extremely wealthy Park family. It’s not every day a highly-acclaimed, award-winning movie deserves all the praise being heaped on it—we are, after all, just one year removed from the Green Book Incident of 2019—but Parasite is something truly special. Director Bong crafted a morality tale with no black-and-white answers and about five or six tonal shifts handled deftly by a master. Watch this bad boy the second it drops on Hulu, which will be the first time the film is available on a major streaming service.

In addition to that Best Picture nod, Parasite also won Best International Feature Film, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Director at the 92nd Academy Awards. For more on the film, here is our full review plus highlights from the essay written by director Bong’s translator, Sharon Choi, chronicling her journey through Parasite‘s awards season. If you stream Parasite and are looking to continue down that particular road, here is our list of 20 great South Korean films.