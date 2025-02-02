There are a lot of movies catching our attention in the new year. Titles like James Gunn’s Superman and Ryan Coogler’s Sinners are marked and memorized, as we count down the days until their arrival. This year will also see the return of helmer Bong Joon-ho with his latest sci-fi feature, Mickey 17, which — after changing dates multiple times — has finally settled on a release date of March 7 in the U.S. But, before you head to the cinema to see Robert Pattinson in his latest role, you can pop over to Netflix to rewatch — or watch for the first time — the director’s last feature-length production, 2019’s Parasite.

The title was certainly one of the most talked-about of the year and even went on to nab the Academy Award for Best Picture, giving audiences something they had never seen before. Exploring the wealth gap and class systems in the most imaginative way possible, the Korean-language film centers around the Parks — an affluent family living the high life, complete with gardeners, housekeepers, and the like — and the Kims, a blue-collar family who live huddled together in a basement flat. The movie draws a clean line between the haves and the have-nots, with the Kims attempting to set up a better life for themselves while tending to the Parks’ every need.

Parasite’s popularity in the U.S. can’t be understated, as it was one of the biggest movies of the year, both by way of financial and critical success. Against its production budget of around $11.4 million, the movie earned $262.1 million at the global box office. Meanwhile, viewers and critics raved about Bong’s latest mind-bending production, with Rotten Tomatoes giving it the near-perfect, Certified Fresh critics’ rating of 99%.

‘Parasite’s Academy Award Haul