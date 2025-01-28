Parasite is coming back to theaters! IMAX has announced that the acclaimed dark comedy directed by Bong Joon-ho will be returning to select locations on February 7. The announcement comes a couple of months before the director's next movie, Mickey 17, makes its way to the big screen on March 7. Parasite was nominated at the Academy Awards in six different categories, becoming the first movie in history to win Best International Feature Film and Best Picture on the same night. Mickey 17 will also be the first movie directed by Bong Joon-Ho since Parasite became a massive hit for the artist.

Parasite follows Kim Ki-taek (Song Kang-ho), a man of limited resources who is hired as the driver for a wealthy family. The movie is centered around Kim's family and their struggle to survive while the family they work for hoard an immense amount of resources. The film depicts a stark contrast between different classes, with the climax of the story allowing Kim's family to unleash the tension built up throughout the entire runtime. The cast of Parasite also included Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong and Chio Woo-shik, as the worst aspects of capitalism take center stage in this thrilling narrative.

Parasite made history at the Academy Awards while competing against titles such as The Irishman and Marriage Story in the Best Picture category. Bong Joon-ho was also awarded with the Oscar for Best Director after being nominated alongside Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino. Since the release of Parasite, no other international feature has won the coveted Academy Award for Best Picture. With the movie coming back to theaters next month, audiences will get a chance to experience the story that shook the world five years ago.

What is 'Mickey 17' About?

Parasite changed the course of Bong Joon-ho's career. After years of audiences and the entertainment industry alike waiting to see what the filmmaker would work on next, it was announced that Bong Joon-ho had signed on to direct Mickey 17 for Warner Bros. The movie will be based on a novel written by Edward Ashton. The film follows a disposable employee played by Robert Pattinson who is regenerated into a new body every time he dies due to the nature of his job. The conflict of the story will arise when one of these copies isn't deleted and a new one is ready to take his place.

Parasite returns to theaters on February 7. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.