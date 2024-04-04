In Netflix’s upcoming Korean series, Parasyte: The Grey, the battleground is set between humans and parasites. But what happens when one finds themselves straddling both sides of this war? Enter Su-in (Jeon So-nee), a young woman whose existence becomes a hybrid of human and parasite after a near-fatal car crash leaves her vulnerable to extraterrestrial invasion. As she navigates her newfound cohabitation with this mysterious symbiont, she discovers she’s not alone in her plight. However, not all parasitic entities are fond of Earth; some seek its annihilation through human hosts. Amidst this turmoil, the emergence of “Team Grey,” a specialized unit combating parasites, escalates tensions further. Trapped between these opposing forces, Su-in grapples with the challenge of maintaining her humanity while coexisting with a parasitic entity.

Parasyte: The Grey is adapted from the best-selling manga “Parasyte” by Hitoshi Iwaaki, which sold a whopping record of over 25 million copies in over 30 countries and regions. Iwaaki’s work is brought to the silver screen by none other than director Yeon Sang-ho, who previously made waves thanks to previous projects like Train to Busan and Hellbound. Find out whether humans can live peacefully with parasites. Without further ado, here’s where you can watch Parastyle: The Grey.

Parasyte: The Grey A group of humans wage war against the rising evil of unidentified parasitic life-forms that live off of human hosts and strive to grow their power Release Date April 5, 2024 Cast Koo Kyo-hwan , Jeon So-nee , Jung Hyun Lee Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1 Creator(s) Hitoshi Iwaaki Writers Ryu Yong Jae , Yeon Sang Ho Streaming Service(s) Netflix Directors Yeon Sang Ho

When Is 'Parasyte: The Grey' Streaming On Netflix?

Close

Parasyte: The Grey will be available to stream on Netflix starting April 5, 2024.

For years, Netflix has been actively expanding its catalog of Korean entertainment. Earlier this year, the streaming giant premiered the dystopian film Badland Hunters on January 26, featuring Don Lee of Train to Busan and Eternals fame. Netflix has also showcased a diverse lineup of Korean dramas encompassing various genres beyond the traditional notion of drama. Other notable titles include the critically acclaimed Squid Game and the zany webtoon adaptation Chicken Nugget.

Watch on Netflix

Is 'Parasyte: The Grey' Premiering on TV?

Image via Netflix

Unfortunately, no. Parasyte: The Grey streams exclusively on Netflix. So, you'll need a Netflix subscription to watch the series. Netflix's pricing model is listed below.

Plan Price Standard (With Ads) $6.99 a month Standard (No Ads) $15.49 a month (extra member slots can be added for $7.99 each per month) Premium (No Ads) $22.99 a month (extra member slots can be added for $7.99 each per month)

Subscribe to Netflix

Can You Watch 'Parasyte: The Grey' Without Netflix?

Image via Netflix

The quick answer is no. For those who don’t have a Netflix subscription yet, there are three membership tiers to consider. The Standard plan, priced at $6.99 per month, offers content with ads, while the ad-free Standard plan, available at $15.49, provides uninterrupted viewing. For those seeking the ultimate experience, the Premium plan, priced at $19.99, offers additional perks. Each plan is designed to cater to various budgets and preferences, offering features such as device compatibility, download capabilities, and varying video quality.

Watch the Trailer for 'Parasyte: The Grey'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The trailer for Parasyte: The Grey doesn’t waste any time getting into the root of the show. When a young woman named Su-in gets struck by a car while riding her scooter, she’s left in the ditches to die alone. But her fate takes a drastic turn when an alien larva attaches itself to her body, reviving her from near death. In the aftermath of this life-altering event, Heidi, the parasite now intertwined with Su-in, bluntly states, "We would both be dead if we weren't together. You and I have no choice but to coexist."

But as it turns out, many of these parasites have hostile intentions towards humanity. It is later revealed that these entities are determined to infiltrate and dominate human society, prompting concern among local authorities and government officials. Faced with the looming threat of a parasitic takeover, a cleanup operation led by “The Grey” is in charge of eradicating these parasites. Spearheading this operation is Jun-Kyung (Lee Jung-hyun). Caught in the crossfire between humans and parasites, Su-in finds herself straddling two worlds without a clear sense of belonging to either side. Her internal struggle becomes a central focal point of tension that drives the plot of Parasyte: The Grey.

Joining the cast is Koo Kyo-hwan as Kang-woo, a determined individual on a mission to combat parasites while searching for his missing sister. Kwon Hae-hyo portrays Chul-min, a seasoned detective devoted to safeguarding Su-in. Kim In-Kwon takes on the role of Won-Seok, Chul-min’s junior colleague, rounding out the ensemble cast.

More Korean Shows Like 'Parasyte: The Grey' on Netflix

All of Us Are Dead (2022)

In the heart-pounding Korean series All of Us Are Dead, a typical school day takes a terrifying turn when a student returns infected by an unknown virus from the school’s science lab. As chaos ensues and the infection spreads beyond the school grounds, the military scrambles to contain the outbreak while interrogating the deranged science teacher responsible. Meanwhile, a group of students, including lifelong friends Nam On-Jo (Park Ji-Hu) and Lee Cheong-San (Yoon Chan-Young), find themselves trapped in their classrooms surrounded by ravenous zombies. With high school romance amidst the horror and suspense, the 12-episode series keeps viewers on the edge of their seats as students fight for survival and the military races against time.

WATCH ON NETFLIX

Sweet Home (2020)

Image via Netflix

Cha Hyun-soo (Song Kang) is a troubled high school student who relocates to the Green Home apartment complex amidst personal turmoil, only to face a terrifying reality: humans are transforming into monsters. Forced to confront his fears, Hyun-soo becomes a reluctant hero, risking everything to save others. In Season 2, the survivors escape the confines of the Green Home and find refuge in an abandoned baseball stadium. Here, amidst the rubble, they forge a new community, but internal conflicts threaten their unity. As tensions rise, Hyun-soo finds himself imprisoned and transported to a mysterious location, raising questions about his role in the unfolding chaos. If there’s anything about Sweet Home, it’s that home is sometimes never sweet at all.

WATCH ON NETFLIX

The Uncanny Counter (2020)

Image via Netflix

Blending fantasy and suspense, The Uncanny Encounter lives up to its name. Teenager So Mun (Joe Byeong-Gyu), having survived a life-altering accident, leads a seemingly ordinary life until encountering supernatural forces that grant him superhuman abilities. He joins forces with the Counters, a clandestine group of noodle shop employees who hunt malevolent spirits threatening humanity. As So Mun integrates into the team alongside seasoned members like Ga Mo-Tak (Yu Jun-Sang), a former police officer, and Do Ha-Na (Kim Se-Jeong), gifted with extrasensory perception, their adventures ignite.

Watch on Netflix