From the smash hit One Piece to Apple TV's Drops of God, recent years have seen streamers spend big money on producing manga adaptations, with some of the newest projects already considered some of the best ever put to television, managing to avoid the once-thought unavoidable manga adaptation curse. With the success of the adaptations undeniable to both the public and critics, the likes of Netflix are ready to keep up their streak, with the following exciting remodeling coming in the form of Parasyte: The Grey, a live-action adaptation of Hitoshi Iwaaki's Parasyte.

A series first published in 1988 and running for an impressive seven years, the 25 million copy-selling Parasyte has already received previous adaptations, but this upcoming Korean attempt is by far the biggest. So, with all that in mind and a tantalizing trailer fashioning more hype than one might have imagined, here is everything we know about Parasyte: The Grey so far.

When is 'Parasyte: The Grey' Coming Out?

Image via Netflix

Parasyte: The Grey officially debuts on Netflix on April 5, 2024. April 5 also marks the arrival on Apple TV+ of the upcoming Fernando Meirelles-directed series Sugar starring Colin Farrell.

Where Can You Watch 'Parasyte: The Grey'?

Parasyte: The Grey A group of humans wage war against the rising evil of unidentified parasitic life-forms that live off of human hosts and strive to grow their power Release Date April 5, 2024 Cast Koo Kyo-hwan , Jeon So-nee , Jung Hyun Lee Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1 Creator(s) Hitoshi Iwaaki Writers Ryu Yong Jae , Yeon Sang Ho Streaming Service(s) Netflix Directors Yeon Sang Ho

The new series will be exclusively available on Netflix, joining the long list of brilliant K-Drama content the streamer already has. For those without a Netflix subscription that requires one to soak up all the aforementioned K-Drama, an ad-based plan costs $6.99 monthly, and an ad-free version is available for $15.49 monthly.

Is There A Trailer For 'Parasyte: The Grey'?

The trailer for Parasyte: The Grey officially debuted on March 20, and is available to watch above. Horror is the order of the day in this trailer, with many doting followers of the original manga likely rejoicing in the fact that this element has not been lost in translation. Accompanied by a brooding, unearthly score, the trailer rips past at the speed of a freight train, combining action, horror, and drama to make a taster well worthy of the hype it has received. Jeon So-nee looks to be providing a captivating performance in the lead role, with the impressive CGI and detailed acting, making for a trailer that suggests a full watch upon release, which is not just recommended but required.

Who is in the Cast of 'Parasyte: The Grey'?

Image via Netflix

As yet, only five cast members have been announced for Parasyte: The Grey. Firstly, Jeon So-nee (When My Love Blooms) portrays Jeong Su-in, a victim of the parasite after it attempts to take over her brain - only the parasite fails to complete its task, leading to a strange relationship forming between the two. Koo Kyo-hwan (Jane) plays Seol Kang-woo, a hunter of the parasites who searches for them in an attempt to also find his missing sister. Lee Jung-hyun (Night Fishing) plays Choi Jun-kyung, the leader of the task force Team Grey, a group charged with fighting the parasites. Finally, both Kwon Hae-hyo (The Cursed: Dead Man's Prey) and Kim In-kwon (Once Upon A Time in High School) portray senior detective Cheol-min and junior detective Won-seok respectively. To find out if other casting announcements are made, make sure to stay tuned to Collider.

What is 'Parasyte: The Grey' About?

Image via Netflix

An official synopsis for the upcoming series reads:

"The story is about unidentified parasitic life-forms that live off of human hosts and strive to grow their power. As they start to disrupt society, a group of humans wage war against the rising evil."

The original manga is known for its acute and eye-popping body horror, with this synopsis and the previously mentioned trailer confirming its inclusion in the series. Beyond its sheer entertainment and drama, the manga also has its roots set in a detailed exploration of humanity and its meaning, a thematic inclusion in the source material that many critics have explored. Although the synopsis doesn't confirm just how nuanced this aspect of the story will be in the Netflix version, it is fair to say that fingers will be tightly crossed that the remarkable balance of dramatic substance and social commentary from the manga will be just as prevalent in the series.

Who is Behind 'Parasyte: The Grey'?

Image via Netflix

With such a popular source material at play, the direction of Parasyte: The Grey is surely best in the hands of someone just as experienced as they are talented. Luckily, that is the case, with Yeon Sang Ho, creator of both Train to Busan and Hellbound, at the helm. Yeon Sang-Ho has also co-written the series alongside Ryu Yong Jae, with more information regarding the behind-the-scenes team likely to be realized upon release.

Where Was 'Parasyte: The Grey' Filmed?

Image via Netflix

The source material is Japanese manga, so the two live-action film adaptations and one anime television series version have all been made in Japan. However, the upcoming Parasyte: The Grey is ready to buck that trend, with the entire production taking place in South Korea.

How Many Episodes Are in 'Parasyte: The Grey'?

There are six episodes of Parasyte: The Grey, with no news yet whether this may be the only season of the series.

Where To Watch ‘Parasyte: The Maxim’?

If the Korean-Netflix adaptation isn't quite enough Parasyte content to fulfill your appetite, perhaps a binge-watch of the anime adaptation titled Parasyte: The Maxim is in order.

A wonderful blend of science-fiction and horror with a keen eye for detailed animation, Parasyte: The Maxim is both a captivating tale and an impressive exponent of Japanese anime. With a plot certainly dedicated to that of its source material, Parasyte: The Maxim follows 17-year-old Shin'ichi Izumi (Nobunaga Shimazaki) following his partial infection by a potentially deadly parasite. With his association with either humans or parasites called into question, can Shin'ichi learn to live with his new identity and thrive despite the negative attention he receives? Tense, shocking, and thought-provoking, Parasyte: The Maxim is the perfect follow-up to your Parasyte: The Grey viewing, with streaming available right now on Hulu.

