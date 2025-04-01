Dennis Quaid has cast doubt on the possibility of The Parent Trap ever getting a sequel. The 1998 film stars Quaid opposite the late Natasha Richardson, with Lindsay Lohan playing both of the children — Hallie Parker and Annie James — who were raised separately but are now trying to bring their parents back together. The way the film portrays family dynamics by separating identical twins at birth and never mentioning to one that they even have a twin, only to use them to reunite the parents, was viewed as controversial by many upon release. During a recent interview with Business Insider to talk about his new project, Happy Face, Quaid poured cold water on the possibility of him ever returning for a sequel to the 1998 film:

"There had been some talk, but it would be impossible to do now... No, and nobody else does. I don't think we'd have the heart for it. Maybe one day, another version will be made for another generation. We all still miss Natasha [Richardson]."

Natasha Richardson sadly passed away in 2009 at the age of 45 due to a traumatic head injury suffered during a tragic skiing accident. She earned over 30 acting credits to her name starting in the mid-'80s until her final post-mortem role in The Wildest Dream, the documentary film that also stars Liam Neeson and Ralph Fiennes. Her last role before her passing came from starring opposite Emma Roberts and Aidan Quinn in Wild Child, the 2008 comedy directed by Nick Moore. She’s still famous to this day for her role in The Parent Trap, but some of her other iconic roles include Stella Raphael in Asylum, the 2005 dark romantic thriller starring Sean Harris and Ian McKellen. She’s also famous for her work in The Handmaid’s Tale, the 1990 romantic sci-fi thriller featuring Fate Dunaway and Robert Duvall.

What Are Dennis Quaid’s Most Famous Roles?