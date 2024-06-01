The Big Picture Parents explores a child's worst nightmare of their parents turning on them.

The film provides a ghastly portrait of 1950s parents pushing meat and cannibalism.

Michael's unreliable narration and disturbing dreams make us question what is real.

A child's worst nightmare is often deemed to be the monster under their bed, or a mysterious stranger who offers them candy from the back of a white van. But none of these boogeymen can compare to the idea of a child's parents, their ultimate protectors, turning on them. This inconceivable notion is explored in 1989's Parents, where Micheal's (Bryan Madorsky) nightmares are wrought with images of his parents, draped in sundresses and stiff collars with a loaded dash of blood.

Parents transports us to 1950s suburbia, where a dark secret lingers underneath the idyllic and quaint houses. At first, the film seems like it is an under-baked follow up to David Lynch’s Blue Velvet, especially since Angelo Badalamenti scored both pieces, adopting more lively yet sinister tones for the latter film. However, Parents has its own merits as it fuels the conversation around a nightmarish suburbia using a more comical and satirical atmosphere as well as a healthy dose of cannibalism.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

What Is 'Parents' About?

Set in the world of white picket fences and pop-art pantries of the 1950s, Parents follows 10-year-old Michael, who is inexplicably terrified of his parents. The parents in question are played by Randy Quaid and Mary Beth Hurt, both becoming outrageous caricatures of the '50s, where identical rows of houses were home to identical residents and lives. They are also both irked by their son's lifestyle choice of becoming vegetarian, unable to enjoy the tenderly cooked meat mom had worked on for hours. Constantly referring to these meals as "leftovers," the film hinges on Michael’s urgent question: “What were they before they were leftovers?" We already know they weren't animals.

The film is framed from Michael's point of view as we see him tip-toeing around his parents, then acting out at school. Settling into a new neighborhood and new school, Michael introduces himself to his class in a very familiar scene from our childhood, alongside another newbie, Sheila (London Juno). Both parroting a strange statement they had clearly heard at home, a friendship is formed and Michael's imminent spiral is hinted at. When the class is asked to draw a portrait of their family, Michael foregoes the typical "American dream" rendering and instead picks up ominous black and red crayons. Combining this with shouting and fighting, he is forced to meet with the guidance counselor (Sandy Dennis), who will become the adult he trusts the most.

By the time the third act arrives, our suspicions over the leftovers are confirmed and Michael's feverish dreams and terror towards his parents are excused. Turns out his father's mean streak runs a little deeper, and his mother's jello-making normalcy is more akin to Stockholm Syndrome. Directing the finale with broad and brash strokes, Bob Balaban winds his pop-art portrait of a suburban nightmare to a close, leaving us with a final note of cannibalism being a result of intergenerational trauma. Though arguably, the real crime here is expecting a child to eat a sandwich stacked with that much meat before bed.

'Parents' Doesn't Have a Plot Twist

Close

Foregoing mystery and a grand finale plot twist, Parents doesn’t try to hide a lick of its cannibalism, offering us a ghastly and mechanical rendering of 1950s parents who keep trying to push meat on their vegetarian son. Warm, vibrant lighting doesn't allow for Quaid or Hurt to showcase a nuanced or gradual spiral into insanity, and instead highlights the "something off" about them from the get-go. Their ominous slick smiles and giddy eyes whenever they gaze at their loving creations (the meat, not their son), bring the implications of cannibalism to the forefront. There is never really a doubt that the parents are the antagonists of the film, and this effortlessly feeds into the themes of "you never really know your neighbor," but in a glaringly obvious way.

Released merely three years after Blue Velvet and exploring similar themes to it, it is difficult not to compare Balaban's work with its predecessor. However, Blue Velvet explores a fleshed-out, gory and complex criminal underworld that lurks beneath the idyllic suburbia. In comparison, Parents' handling of these similar themes seems off-brand, especially as their satire is kept to the surface of the film. That satire is undermining the social mores and conventions of the '50s with a seemingly ludicrous idea of cannibalism. But Parents declares itself an independent piece of work through its comical handling of its satire and its dread-filled atmosphere. The garishly vibrant colors mixed with the comedic portrayal of cannibalism is completely jarring and unsettling, placing Parents firmly in the realm of being totally messed-up.

Michael Becomes an Unreliable Narrator in 'Parents'

Image via Vestron Pictures

While the implications of cannibalism are pretty clear throughout the story, the film still manages to make us doubt ourselves by framing the events through a child. Michael's overactive imagination, bizarre fever dreams, and unexplained hostility towards his parents render him an unreliable narrator. From the beginning, he is characterized as aloof and asocial, traits we learn not to trust in films, especially as he keeps riffing off strange dialogue: "you're not a real adult." This is especially true after he accidentally walks in on his parents being intimate with each other, particularly as the red lipstick smeared across their faces is transformed into blood in his dreams. As his nightmares grow more and more intense, with bloody hands in chrome sinks, we start to really question whether cannibalism is actually on the table or if we are just in the bizarre world of this twisted and traumatized child.

Michael becoming unreliable feeds into the doom-laden atmosphere of the film, as uncertainty starts to plague us despite the blaring warning signs. Michael's lack of trustworthiness is also heightened by the film's questionable cinematography and lighting choices. The garish yellow lighting filters out any pleasant traits in his parents, allowing us to see them as monstrous as he does, while the shifty frames, especially when the camera hurriedly pans out when the big revelation is made, keep us jumpy. That being said, the rotating table in the finale may have sent both Michael and us over the edge, and definitely made us raise an eyebrow. We are now forced to wade through this confusing mess where Michael's chaotic dreams seep into reality, and the cannibalism is framed as a figment of his tormented imagination. In the end, the final message of the film is clear: if it walks like a cannibal, talks like a cannibal, and eats like a cannibal, it probably is one.

'Parents' Plays on a Child's Biggest Fears

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Although there is a distinct theme of a suburban nightmare, the true nightmare encapsulated in Parents are the parents themselves. Feeding into a child's darkest, most inconceivable fear of their sole protectors turning into something more malevolent, the film takes the protective instincts of parents, and not only eviscerates them, but turns them into a threat to their children. The finale sees Michael’s father covered in blood and chasing after his son through twisted wooden hallways, becoming very reminiscent of The Shining. This is also present in the scene of the guidance counselor getting attacked in the pantry, with a blade being shoved through the wooden door. This bloody scene is scored with an disturbingly upbeat soundtrack, creating a dissonance that amalgamates the lively suburbs with this "behind-the-doors" manic frenzy. It also emphasizes the contrast between Michael's parents' jolly demeanors and their more sinister activities.

Parents’s unnerving rendering of Michael’s parents from his perspective throughout the film, combined with the outright attack by his father at the end, is obtusely explored in a more recent film. Starring Nicolas Cage and Selma Blair, Mom and Dad presents a disease that causes parents to viciously attack their children in the most gruesome and torturous ways. Both films depict an accentuated resentment the parents have towards their own children for disrupting their child-free lifestyle. While Mom and Dad does this in a far more relatable way, Parents includes the father suggesting having another child and "raising them right" to conform to their cannibalistic lifestyle. As such, with its confidence in its themes and while playing on a dark fear, Parents becomes a cult classic whose grotesque, unsettling, and comedic atmosphere is very rare to find — medium rare, that is.

Parents is available to watch on Tubi in the U.S.

WATCH ON TUBI