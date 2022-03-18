Two-time BAFTA-winning Director Jacques Audiard premiered his latest film Paris, 13th District at last year's Cannes Film Festival, where he had previously won the Palme d'Or in 2015 for Dheepan. This Friday, March 18, we not only got a brand-new trailer for the French filmmaker's picture, but we also got confirmation of when it's coming to the theaters and VOD.

An adaptation of American artist Adrian Tomine's graphic novels about disillusioned young people trying to find their place, Paris, 13th District is set, as the title indicates, in the capital of France, more specifically, in some apartment blocks in the 13th arrondissement. The black and white movie gives viewers an intimate look into four lives that come together in a romantic quadrangle. Émilie (Lucie Zhang), a call-center operator, meets Camille (Makita Samba), a teacher who has fallen for Nora (Noémie Merlant), a student in her 30s, who in turn, forms an unexpected liaison with Amber (Jehnny Beth), a sex worker.

For the most part, the trailer released by IFCFilms focuses on the two main characters, Camille and Émilie. We see snippets of their relationship, from moments of intimacy to disagreement and conflict, from light, inconsequential conversations to deep existential questions. We can tell from the trailer alone, in its pacing and composition, that the movie is a reflection of love and life and intimacy in the modern age of technology and online dating when everything is so fast-paced and more easily accessible than ever.

Image via Memento

RELATED: 7 Essential Movies From French Filmmaking Legend Robert Bresson

Céline Sciamma (Portrait of a Lady on Fire), and Léa Mysius (Ava). Paris, 13th District is a Page 114 production in association with France 2 Cinéma. The movie shot during the Covid-19 lockdown is 106 minutes long. And unsurprisingly — because this is a French film and French films do not shy away from explicitly portraying love and intimacy — Rated R. At Cannes, the film won the Cannes Soundtrack Award and was nominated for both the Palme d'Or and the Queer Palm. You can watch Audiard's intimate perspective on modern romance when Paris, 13th District comes to theaters and VOD on April 15, 2022. Check out the trailer and poster below: [EMBED_YT]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_viLDiyPfMI[/EMBED_YT] Audiard co-wrote the script with(Portrait of a Lady on Fire), and(Ava). Paris, 13th District is a Page 114 production in association with France 2 Cinéma. The movie shot during the Covid-19 lockdown is 106 minutes long. And unsurprisingly — because this is a French film and French films do not shy away from explicitly portraying love and intimacy — Rated R. At Cannes, the film won the Cannes Soundtrack Award and was nominated for both the Palme d'Or and the Queer Palm. You can watch Audiard's intimate perspective on modern romance when Paris, 13th District comes to theaters and VOD on April 15, 2022. Check out the trailer and poster below: [EMBED_YT]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_viLDiyPfMI[/EMBED_YT]

The French Connection: ‘High Tension’ and ‘Tom at the Farm’ Confronted Queer Horror In Different Ways

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Margarida Bastos (221 Articles Published) Margarida Bastos is a native Portuguese writer with an avid interest in gaming, anime, theatre, books, film and TV. Essentially, everything that has to do with the multifaceted nature and fascinating power of storytelling. She has graduated from university in London with a BA in English with Creative Writing and is currently residing in Lisbon, Portugal. Other interests include Psychology, Philosophy, History, D&D, yoga and an unconditional love for animals. More From Margarida Bastos