From simple and messy socialites to successful entrepreneurs, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie have made it through life together. Twenty years after The Simple Life made Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie household names with their chaos and comedy, Hilton and Richie close that chapter of their lives with Paris & Nicole: The Encore. With The Simple Life’s sudden ending, neither Hilton nor Richie had the chance to remember and care about their first season antics, but after twenty years, both women can look back on their lives fondly.

Paris & Nicole: The Encore is a three-part special on Peacock centered around Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie reconnecting with their past and fans by putting on an opera. Despite having zero idea how to put on an opera, Hilton and Richie are determined. Paris & Nicole: The Encore has moments that make you cry, often from laughter. Although Paris and Nicole: The Encore is fun and touching, was it needed after twenty years? The short answer is yes. Paris & Nicole: The Encore was a necessary and beautiful, if late, conclusion to The Simple Life.

The Ending of ‘The Simple Life’ Is Unexpected and Lacking

The Simple Life had a perfect first season, but beyond that, it was apparent that the show struggled. With tabloids splitting Hilton and Richie apart, The Simple Life had ups and downs. There is even an entire season where the two women rarely interact. The fifth season of The Simple Life saw Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie as camp counselors making a mess and destroying property as usual. However, unprepared for the show to be canceled again, the finale is lackluster. Hilton and Richie’s stint as camp counselors ends with ‘Paris and Nicole The Musical’ before driving off into the sunset, and the show ends. Hilton and Richie barely talk about the summer and do not discuss their journey on the show from Altus to Camp Shawnee. The ending of The Simple Life leaves a lot of loose ends for Hilton and Richie.

'Paris & Nicole: The Encore' Is a Perfect Ending to 'The Simple Life'

With The Simple Life ending on a musical note, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie put on an opera to commemorate the twentieth anniversary. Paris & Nicole: The Encore wraps everything from The Simple Life in a neat little bow. Hilton and Richie can go back to Altus and apologize for some misbehavior. Unlike in The Simple Life finale, Hilton and Richie can remember and reflect on the early days of their show and friendship. The opera that Hilton and Richie put on is about their decades-long friendship, similar to how ‘Paris and Nicole The Musical’ did, but now with more respect and an update on their current lives. Paris & Nicole: The Encore shows Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie learning to do something they have never done before, just like they did every season on The Simple Life, and reconnecting with their past.

Twenty Years Is a Long Time, So Why End ‘The Simple Life’ Now?

Paris & Nicole: The Encore works because of how much time has passed and could not have been done earlier. Since The Simple Life ended, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie started businesses and tried new things before becoming mothers. Hilton has her own show, Paris in Love, that follows her life as she learns to be a mother and wife. On the other hand, Richie became a mother more than a decade ago, having two children with Ink Master judge and Good Charlotte frontman Joel Madden. Along with both now being mothers, Richie and Hilton are both successful businesswomen, with fashion lines, cookware, and music still being released. Aside from both women finally being comfortable in their lives, the pair began to rewatch episodes of The Simple Life. In the first episode of Paris and Nicole: The Encore, Hilton and Richie explain that they recently binged the show together and realized how much it all meant to them. Out of Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie’s nostalgia comes the ‘Sanasa’ Opera: a final minor opus to end The Simple Life. Although fans have never stopped loving The Simple Life, Hilton and Richie wait until both of them are ready to conclude the show with Paris & Nicole: The Encore.

From cows to camps, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie went through it all in The Simple Life, but unfortunately, they could not end the show meaningfully when it aired. However, after twenty years, Paris & Nicole: The Encore brings the perfect conclusion to the open-ended show and reflects on the lifelong friendship of Hilton and Richie. Two decades may seem like a long wait to end the show, but finally, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie were in a place in their lives and careers to put on a show like Paris & Nicole: The Encore. With reflection, comedy, and friendship, Paris & Nicole: The Encore offers a fitting end to The Simple Life.

Paris & Nicole: The Encore is available to stream now on Peacock in the U.S.

