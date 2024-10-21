The expansion of the Has Fallen franchise has been a fruitful one for Studio Canal, the new series Paris Has Fallen based on Gerard Butler‘s Has Fallen films has become a top-three original on Canal+ in France, which prompted Hulu to pick it up for US rights, Deadline reports. The eight-part spy series will debut sometime later this year on Hulu.

The series unfolds a political conspiracy that threatens the safety of France and its allies. The series will follow terrorist leader Jacob Pearce targeting top French politicians, threatening to expose their dark secrets. When the French Minister of Defence is attacked at a high-profile political event, protection officer Vincent Taleb joins forces with MI6 agent Zara Taylor to thwart his plans. However, things take a deadlier turn as "Vincent and Zara soon realize that the plan extends beyond just one politician.”

The Team Behind ‘Paris Has Fallen’?

“Because it is based on the Has Fallen franchise, that is something that was important to them [Hulu]. It is something they were very familiar with. After the Olympics, for Hulu and other partners around the world, having the first season in Paris was really exciting,” Anne Chérel, StudioCanal’s chief commercial officer, said of Hulu taking the series to US audience. Paris Has Fallen has a stellar cast including Sean Harris as antagonist Jacob, along with Tewfik Jallab as Vincent and Ritu Arya as Zara. Further rounding off the cast are Ana Ularu, Camille Rutherford, Jérémie Covillault, Emmanuelle Bercot, Karl Collins, and Nathan Willcocks.

The previously released marketing material for the series promises an action-packed series with thrilling mystery at its core. Chloe Marquet, StudioCanal’s head of international sales for films and TV series, further divulged, “They said it was like Die Hard but with a modern twist. They wanted to speak to that audience, who are maybe a bit nostalgic for these films.” The series is certainly set on build on the original film franchise.

Though Butler does not star in the series, the series will benefit from the actor's behind-the-scenes input as he serves as executive producer alongside Jeffrey Greenstein, Avi Lerner, Yariv Lerner, Jonathan Yunger, Oded Ruskin, and Alan Siegel. The Episodes were directed by Hans Herbots and Oded Ruskin. Overman also produced alongside Johnny Capps and Julian Murphy.

Paris Has Fallen Season 1 premiere on Hulu sometime later this year. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.