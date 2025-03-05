The Has Fallen franchise built for itself a reputation for showcasing the destruction of cities with a ting of political intrigue and one man at the center of it, Gerard Butler's Agent Mike Banning. After three sagas, the franchise decided to try its hands on a television spinoff show with Paris Has Fallen in 2024. Created by Howard Overman, the Canal+ original political drama details the journey of a protection officer teaming up with an MI6 operating team in the aftermath of a terrorist attack which only leads down a hole to a larger conspiracy. Following a successful first season, Paris Has Fallen secured a second season which has received a major update.

Season 1 of the spinoff only ended in the fall of 2024. However, per a report by Deadline, while not providing significant details, Canal+ CEO Maxime Saada has confirmed that Paris Has Fallen season 2 is now filming. Filming has started in the UK, with a filming schedule and a release date not revealed. Saada's comments read:

“Studiocanal's first-ever global TV series Paris Has Fallen, based on the successful Has Fallen film franchise, was a smashing success in all Canal+ pay-TV territories, as well as on Amazon Prime in the UK and Hulu in the United States. It will naturally be followed by a second season now shooting in the UK.”

Paris Has Fallen is the first television expansion in a franchise which also includes 2013's Olympus Has Fallen, 2016's London Has Fallen and 2019's Angel Has Fallen. While Butler's mainstay character, Mike Banning, is not featured in the television spinoff, Butler is attached to the project as one of its producers. The series stars Tewfik Jallab as Vincent, head of security for French Defense Minister Philippe Bardin (Nathan Willcocks). Ritu Arya plays an undercover MI6 agent, Zara, with Sean Harris as chief terrorist, Jacob Pearce. Other cast members include Ana Ularu and Paul Grorstidi.

Arya Decided to Make Her Role Incredibly Authentic