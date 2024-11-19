This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

You've seen Olympus fall, you've seen London fall, you've even seen an Angel fall (yeah these titles got weird). Now, Gerard Butler's Olympus Has Fallen franchise is expanding into all-new territory with Paris Has Fallen - the saga's first-ever television spin-off. Gerard Butler's Agent Mike Banning may not be involved this time around, but the new trailer for Paris Has Fallen teases new heroes, a new villain, and, of course, some new action set pieces.

Right off the bat, the new trailer for Paris Has Fallen is already paying homage to classic action stories like The Rock by introducing it's new villain as a sympathetic soldier with nothing left to lose named Jacob (played by a veteran villain actor, Mission: Impossible's Sean Harris). While Jacob's intentions may be pure, his decision to resort to terrorism to achieve his goals is not, and soon the entire city of Paris is a potential casualty in Jacob's war. To quell this potentially catastrophic and calculated wave of terrorism, two anti-terrorist operatives, Vincent (Tewfik Jallab) and Zara (Ritu Arya), may be the only two people standing in the way of the French Minister of Defense from meeting a horrible, gruesome end.

Apart from being a story about protecting public officials from terrorists, it's currently unclear how and if Paris Has Fallen will directly connect with Gerard Butler's Olympus Has Fallen trilogy. We see Butler's character of Mike Banning successfully stop an assault on the White House in Olympus Has Fallen, survive a massive siege in London Has Fallen, and protect the president in Angel Has Fallen. While Butler is not expected to appear in Paris Has Fallen, he is still involved with the project as an executive producer.

The Release of 'Paris Has Fallen' Is Just Around the Corner

It's been five years since fans of the Has Fallen franchise have gotten a new installment, but thankfully, the release of Paris Has Fallen is arriving sooner than you may think. As the new trailer confirms, all episodes of Paris Has Fallen will be available to stream exclusively on Hulu starting Friday, December 6th, 2024.

Additionally, the film that started it all, Olympus Has Fallen, will also be available to stream on Hulu starting November 29th. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Paris Has Fallen.