The Olympus Has Fallen franchise might not be dead after all, as Deadline reports that the series will be transitioning to television in Paris Has Fallen, a new story led by Mathieu Kassovitz. The show will be distributed across Europe by StudioCanal, and Gerard Butler, the protagonist of the movie trilogy that cemented itself as an attention-worthy action franchise, might be appearing in a cameo capacity. In the television continuation, Kassovtiz will play Vincent, a protection officer to a French Minister, who is the target of a terror group led by villain Jacob. The agent works with MI6 operative Zara to keep the politician safe, but they eventually unravel a wider plot.

In the original movie, Butler plays Mike Banning, a former U.S. Army Ranger who is currently friends with the President at the time (Aaron Eckhart). The bond between the pair developed after years of Banning protecting Asher, bringing them together right before they faced the biggest threat that had stood before them. After a terrible car accident takes the life of the First Lady (Ashley Judd), the President is left in a vulnerable state. A year and a half after the devastating loss, Asher is attacked by a group of North Korean terrorists, and it will be up to Banning to rescue him before it's too late.

The movie earned $170 million at the worldwide box office and, considering its modest budget, the amount was successful enough for the studio to release London Has Fallen three years later after the original film premiered in theaters. In the second installment, Banning must protect President Asher once again, as they prepare to attend the funeral of the British Prime Minister (Clarkson Guy). Instead of going through a boring, diplomatic trip across Europe, they fall under the attack of a terrorist group that promises to live stream Asher's execution online, prompting Banning to bring out his best action skills to stop them.

Banning Was Framed in the Trilogy Capper

A third movie entered development after the success of London Has Fallen, and in 2019, Gerard Butler reprised the role of Mike Banning once again in Angel Has Fallen. After a drone strike attacks the new President of the United States, Alan Trumbull (Morgan Freeman), evidence found within the scene seems to point out that Banning was responsible for the violent strike, forcing the hero to go on the run. Banning must now clear his name while protecting the President, in the final explosive entry of the series that managed to make its debut on the big screen.

