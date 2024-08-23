One of the most popular action film series birthed in the 2010s was the Has Fallen series led by Gerard Butler, who starred as United States Secret Service agent Mike Banning. Launched in 2013 with the high octane Olympus Has Fallen, the film series will go on to drop a couple of sequels. London Has Fallen in 2016 and Angel Has Fallen in 2019. Now the franchise is testing the waters of television as the first poster for the television spinoff of the Has Fallen franchise has been revealed. The upcoming series, which will be a local language television series, is titled Paris Has Fallen. The project will be the first within the franchise not to feature the near indomitable character of Butler's Mike Banning.

Shared by Canal+ on its official X handle, the first poster of Paris Has Fallen shows the series' two leads striking action poses in front of Paris' Arc de Triomphe. The historical monument is equally swarmed by presumed hostiles in tactical gear. The poster bears a tagline that reads, "Don't trust anyone," noting that the series is set to occur "after the fall of London," referencing the 2016 installment. Paris Has Fallen was confirmed to be in the works in 2021, but the series was only formerly announced in 2023. The series was shot in Paris and London, and hopes to transfer the intensity of an action thriller to a television series.

Who is Making 'Paris Has Fallen'?

Butler is not part of the main cast for the upcoming series, but is set to executive produce through his company, G-Base. Deadline has, however, previously reported that Butler could make a cameo as Mike Banning. The show has undergone a string of changes with Mathieu Kassovitz, who was meant to play the lead role, exiting in 0ctober 2023 and replaced by Tewfik Jallab. Jallab is now set to play Vincent Taleb, a French Minister's protection officer who is the target of a terrorist group. Ritu Arya from The Umbrella Academy will portray MI6 operative Zara, who will work with Vincent to protect the minister. The rest of the cast includes Sean Harris, Ana Ularu, Camille Rutherford, Jérémie Covillaut, Emmanuelle Bercot, and Karl Collins. The series is written by Howard Overman, whose credits include Misfits and War of the Worlds. Paris Has Fallen is billed to run for eight, one-hour episodes.

While the upcoming project is an exciting new way for the franchise to expand, there remains hope for a return to the feature-length version of Has Fallen with a fourth installment, Night Has Fallen. Last year, during a conversation with Collider, producer Les Weldon was quizzed about the future of the franchise, and leaning on an earlier part of the conversation he responded, “Ooh, again, another three unless the next one does… you know. It’s the same as Expendables. We need to do the next one, and if that works as well as the previous three, then anything is on the table, really.”

Paris Has Fallen does not have a release date yet. Check out the poster above.