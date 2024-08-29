The Has Fallen franchise is returning this fall, this time, on the small screen with the TV series, Paris Has Fallen. Ahead of its imminent release, StudioCanal has revealed the first trailer that shows Sean Harris as a tough-as-nails terrorist, Captain Jacob Pearce, boldly declaring his demands, and a formidable tag team determined to make his mission impossible. Based on the Has Fallen movies that began with Gerard Butler-led Olympus Has Fallen, the spin-off series aims to mirror the high-octane action that made the movie a crowdpleaser, and from the looks of it, it seems to be on the right track.

Paris Has Fallen has its plot wrapped around a political conspiracy that threatens the safety of France and its allies. The show will follow terrorist leader Jacob Pearce targeting top French political brass, threatening to expose their dark secrets. When he attacks a high-profile political event that has the French Minister of Defence in attendance, protection officer Vincent Taleb joins forces with MI6 agent Zara Taylor to thwart his plans. However, things get even more complicated as "Vincent and Zara soon realize that the plan extends beyond just one politician. When they suspect that one of their colleagues in the security services is feeding information to Jacob, Vincent and Zara find themselves needing to rely only on each other. Increasingly isolated and with Jacob always one step ahead, can this unlikely pair stop Paris from falling to a man hell-bent on vengeance?

The trailer opens with an introduction from Pearce detailing his grievance against the French state. "All my men were murdered for political and financial gain. I want people out there to know the truth." The clip then cuts to some heavy gun action as security forces move fast to close in on the terrorist. There are some impressive stunts and air-borne flight action that could have Ethan Hunt blushing. "I can't be bought, I can't be negotiated with," says the resilient villain who is seen executing a dangerous hostage situation and even demanding for the French President. If this trailer is anything, then this should be fun and who knows, if it turns out nearly as successful as the movies, could likely feature a crossover with Agent Mike Banning.

When Will 'Paris Has Fallen Premiere'?

Created and written by Howard Overman, the brain behind the BAFTA-winning hit police procedural Misfits,

Paris Has Fallen will premiere on Canal+ in France starting September 23rd, 2024. Episodes were directed by Hans Herbots and Oded Ruskin. Overman also produced alongside Johnny Capps and Julian Murphy. Though Butler does not star in the series, the series will benefit from the actor's behind-the-scenes input as he serves as executive producer alongside Jeffrey Greenstein, Avi Lerner, Yariv Lerner, Jonathan Yunger, Oded Ruskin, and Alan Siegel.

Paris Has Fallen Season 1 stars Harris (Mission Impossible), Tewfik Jallab, and Ritu Arya (The Umbrella Academy). The cast also includes Ana Ularu, Camille Rutherford, Jérémie Covillault, Emmanuelle Bercot, Karl Collins, and Nathan Willcocks.

Paris Has Fallen Season 1 premieres on Canal+ on September 23. Check out the trailer above.