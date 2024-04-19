The Big Picture Paris Hilton reveals her daughter, London Marilyn Hilton-Reum, to the world.

Here is the moment all Paris Hilton fans had been waiting for: the baby reveal of her daughter, London. The Paris In Love star posted an adorable picture of her and her precious baby girl, writing: "Introducing London Marilyn Hilton-Reum. I’ve dreamed of having a daughter named London for as long as I can remember. I’m so grateful she is here. I truly cherish every moment I spend with her. Together with Phoenix, my angel babies have shown me a love that I never even knew could run so deep before I became their mother. My incredible journey through motherhood has inspired a new, deeply personal song with my dear friend Sia called "Fame Won’t Love You," the reality star noted.

"The song serves as a reminder that the special bond I feel with my children, my husband, and my family is more valuable than anything else in the world. It’s an anthem that will empower you to hold your most sacred relationships even closer to your heart - whether with family, friends, or yourself. I hope you love it as much as I do. It would mean the world for you to listen to #FameWontLoveYou on repeat today," she added.

Paris Hilton Has Happily Shared Family Moments on Social Media

The first time Paris shared photos of her baby was in December 2023, only allowing fans to catch a glimpse of the tip of the baby's head. Fans of Paris, now 43, who couldn't get enough of watching her and her one-year-old son Phoenix, kept wondering why she didn't show her daughter as well. But now, the anticipation has finally come to an end. In a series of four pictures, Paris posted a photo of baby London sitting on her lap with a big bow on her head, a family photo with her husband Carter Reum and both her son and daughter, and a picture of her sitting on a blanket on the grass with her son.

Paris kept the arrival of her son and daughter even from her closest family members, including her mom. When she finally revealed their birth via surrogate, everyone was in shock but also very happy for her. Since the birth of her son, Paris hasn't stopped posting pictures and videos of her beautiful son, and now fans can expect to see Baby London starring alongside Phoenix.

