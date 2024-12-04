The reunion of a lifetime wasn’t between the Harry Potter cast or most of the original Freaky Friday cast in the upcoming movie, Freakier Friday. Nay. The reunion of a lifetime will be taking place on Peacock on December 12 when Sill and Bill - we’re sorry, we mean Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie - return to the small-screen in the streamer’s original special, Paris & Nicole: The Encore. Sure, it isn’t a fresh and full season of The Simple Life, but today a trailer has arrived, teasing audiences with the excellentness to come when the besties get back together on the road after years - and a legendary feud - apart. While they might not be getting down with all the various walks of life outside of Beverly Hills, the teaser promises that viewers will be sitting at home screaming “Sanasa!” right along with our two gals.

In the trailer, the girls are back behind the wheel of a car - sadly it isn’t the pink truck with the unnecessary Airstream attached to the back, but it does seem more fuel efficient. Walking viewers through the INCREDIBLY IMPORTANT U.S. HISTORY that first brought Richie and Hilton to our screens through The Simple Life, a narrator takes audiences back to a time when life was much more simple, before ushering them into the present. Catching us (and Kathy Hilton) up to speed, the girls have one plan in mind, and that’s to turn their copyrighted word “Sanasa” into an opera. Might seem strange to some, but let’s not forget that not only did Hilton coin the phrase “That’s hot,” but both ladies also have ties to the music business in more ways than we can count. And - for those hoping for a bit of nostalgia - the show will also dig back to its roots by allowing the dynamic duo to meet up with some of the lives they touched while road tripping across the U.S. in The Simple Life.

Why We’re Looking Forward To 'Paris & Nicole: The Encore'

First of all, if you were too young to watch The Simple Life or even just need to do a rewatch, please do it now. Especially if you don’t know anything about Hilton and Richie aside from what the media put out over the last two or so decades. The series allows them to live up to their comedic potential and celebrates the bonds between women, with both of these reasons being the driving factors behind why we are so stoked for Peacock’s three-episode special. Both women have gone on to live their own lives and even had a bit of a falling out in the days since The Simple Life left TV screens, leaving fans beyond excited to see them back at it again.

