Twenty years after The Simple Life, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are no longer the snarky young women they once were, but we are still 'sliving' for them. Once, the original party girls who changed culture with sayings like "that's hot," Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie, took to the stage for the three-part special Paris and Nicole: The Encore on Peacock to say thank you to the fans, reminisce, and, of course, entertain. While on a journey to write an entire opera to their hit nonsense song 'Sanasa' in a month, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie reconnect with their roots from The Simple Life and show how much they have grown and changed. Paris and Nicole: The Encore is the first time in a long time that both women have been on-screen together for a project, but their chemistry has only changed for the better. Paris and Nicole: The Encore proves that Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton must return to reality television together.

The Simple Life aired in 2003, ran for several seasons, and amassed a large fanbase who tuned in to see Paris Hilton and Nicole Richies's antics. During the run of The Simple Life, outside factors got in the way of Hilton and Richie's friendship. However, 20 years later, a lot of life changes, and it is like Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie never left. Paris and Nicole: The Encore was an attempt to conclude The Simple Life, thank the fans who made the show so successful, and emphasize how vital Hilton and Richie's friendship is and was. And how do Hilton and Richie honor their lifelong friendship in the reunion? By creating an opera. Much like every new job in The Simple Life, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie go on an adventure without knowing what they are doing or how it will turn out. In the end, Paris and Nicole: The Encore is a success, with Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie, now successful businesswomen in their forties, just as funny and entertaining as ever.

Paris Hilton Is No Longer the Snarky Socialite She Once Was

In the years since The Simple Life, Paris Hilton ditched the dumb blonde persona and began speaking against the trauma she endured at the hands of a Utah school. Tabloids tore Paris Hilton to shreds in the early 2000s and put the young woman in the spotlight for things that no one should have to deal with. However, as the years went on, Hilton confronted some of her behavior from her younger years. Paris Hilton took the time to reflect on her trauma and struggle in her show Paris In Love as the show followed her relationship with her fiance, as well as becoming a mother. Paris In Love focused on rebranding Paris Hilton from the party girl of her youth into a businesswoman, media mogul, and mother. Hilton filled her schedule with media appearances. Paris Hilton released a podcast, a line of cookware, and new music. Becoming a mother changed Hilton, and she confronted a lot from her past. Paris Hilton, still blonde, is no longer the dumb party girl she was perceived as in her younger years, but she is now a savvy businesswoman and devoted mother.

Although Paris Hilton brought in viewers, Nicole Richie was the natural comedian who made The Simple Life entertaining. Nicole Richie's dry wit and timing is perfect. Paris Hilton's quiet, but snarky attitude was always brought out more by Richie's deadpan delivery and crazy antics. The timing of Richie's jokes and the deadpan delivery creates a very dry and honest type of humor that cannot be taught. Even though she has grown and her wild streak has become less destructive, Richie is as chaotic as ever. In Paris and Nicole: The Encore, Nicole Richie tries to buy the Altus mayor a massager for self-pleasure at Walmart but cannot find one. Nicole Richie brings smiles to the faces of people around her, none more so than Hilton herself. Throughout Paris and Nicole: The Encore, Nicole Richie is active and loud, entertaining everyone they come in contact with. With Nicole Richie, it is clear that Hilton is enjoying herself. Richie's comedic prowess is not news. Since The Simple Life, Nicole Richie joined a Tey Fey show called Great News, where Richie played a young news anchor. Although the show only lasted two seasons, Richie was able to clearly show her quick wit and perfect comedic timing. Although Richie has recently redirected her focus to fashion, as she points out in Paris and Nicole: The Encore, her wit remains as quick as ever. Nicole Richie proves that she is a comedic genius in Paris and Nicole: The Encore.

20 Years Later, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie Are Still Entertainment Gold

Paris Hilton has found more mainstream success than Nicole Richie with music and business ventures, but Richie never fails to bring joy out of her. Together, Hilton and Richie are wildly entertaining, and Paris and Nicole: The Encore proves they can still captivate the people around them 20 years later. Paris and Nicole: The Encore is surprisingly endearing because of how Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton affected the people around them and continue to do so. Neither Richie nor Hilton hesitate to interact with fans or have outrageous fun, including taking over a Hollywood Tour Bus with The Simple Life guest star Kesha. Even Hilton and Richie's nasally nonsense song 'Sanasa' is charming. 'Sanasa' is a song that the pair made as little girls, so naturally, the song becomes part of the one-word opera that Richie and Hilton decide to write. Hilton and Richie hold auditions far and wide for opera performers, and the process brings out fans of The Simple Life in droves. Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton enjoy their fans in every interaction, smiling, laughing, and dancing.

Despite Paris and Nicole: The Encore being a hilarious reunion of Richie and Hilton, the 'Sanasa' Opera itself is more touching than anything. The opera is the story of Richie and Hilton's friendship told in three acts, detailing the pair's struggles because of the media. In the end, the fans help keep the pair together, and despite the quick choreography, outfit mishaps, and giant puppets, the story is enough to bring anyone to tears. Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's life was never simple, and Paris and Nicole: The Encore gave the women, now both mothers, the ability to look back on their early years with both fondness and concern. A show together would continue to allow both Hilton and Richie to reflect on their lives and work through the trauma of their youth together.

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie Will Continue To Grow

Both Richie and Hilton's families are a large part of their lives. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton is still present in Hilton's life and Nicole Richie's grandfather, Lionel Richie, is a reality icon now in his own right with his tenure as judge on American Idol. Both Hilton and Richie have families of their own and the struggles of motherhood, Hilton with babies, and Richie with teenagers, is relatable for all mothers. Even though Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are never ending comedic gold, both Hilton and Richie have had the chance to look back at the hardships in their life and continue to do so.

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie never stopped living out their dreams, and if they continue to try all their whims, they might as well have an audience. Hilton and Richie have a lifelong friendship, with comedic talent and wild dreams even now, and watching them continue to enjoy each other's company would be entertaining, as Paris and Nicole: The Encore proved. Even twenty years after the success of The Simple Life, Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton continue to bring joy to the screen. Paris and Nicole: The Encore proves that Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie should have their own show…again, but this time all grown up. Paris and Nicole: The Encore is available to stream on Peacock.

