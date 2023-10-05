The Big Picture A24, known for independent films, is taking on a new project with a biopic TV series on Paris Hilton's life based on her memoir.

Hilton's memoir focuses on her struggles with addiction and mental illness, as well as her journey to reclaim her power and build a successful life.

Though A24 is known for films, they have experience in co-producing television shows, making them well-equipped for the Hilton project.

A24 has cemented itself as perhaps the premiere independent studio in modern Hollywood, and it will soon be tackling a new project. The studio is reportedly set to helm a biopic television series based on the life of socialite Paris Hilton. While details remain slim, the show will reportedly be based on Hilton's book Paris: The Memoir, which she published earlier this year.

According to Deadline, the show will reportedly be a large undertaking for A24, which won the rights to option Hilton's memoir in a six-figure deal. While no writers are attached yet, the series is said to closely follow the source material. Hilton's memoir, published this past March, focused on her life as heiress to the Hilton Hotels empire. The book includes Hilton's stories of struggling with drug addiction, mental illness, and her ups-and-downs growing up as a teen starlet in the spotlight. A synopsis of the memoir said that the book was written "in an effort to understand my place in a watershed moment: the technology renaissance, the age of influencers. I also wrote this book so that the world could know who I am today. I focused on key aspects of my life that led to what I am most proud of—how my power was taken away from me and how I took it back, how I built a thriving business, a marriage and a family."

No actors are attached to the project yet, but the subjetc of the show will have a major role to play behind the camera. Hilton will executive produce the series for her 11:11 Media banner. Also boarding the project is superstar duo Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning, who will Executive Produce for their Lewellen Pictures banner alongside Brittany Kahan Ward. Additional EPs include Bruce Gersh and David Bernad for Middle Child Pictures. 11:11 Media's Slivington Manor will produce alongside A24.

The Hilton Project is a New Endeavor for A24

Image via Vertical Entertainment



While A24 has properties across film and television, the studio seems to be embarking on a new type of project with Hilton's memoir. The New York City-based production house is known for developing indie films into blockbuster successes. This includes films such as The Witch, which launched the career of Anya Taylor-Joy; Midsommar, a horror mainstay that introduced the world to Florence Pugh; and Moonlight, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture. The most notable film from the studio, however, is undoubtedly Everything Everywhere All at Once. Starring Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu and Ke Huy Quan, the film garnered massive critical acclaim, becoming A24's highest-grossing film and winning seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

But while A24 may not have ventured much into the Paris Hilton-esque genre, they do have experience with co-producing television. Their most notable project is possibly HBO's show The Idol, which was cancelled after one season following controversy over its graphic nature. The studio has also co-produced shows such as Beef for Netflix and Ramy for Hulu. A24 will next be producing the highly anticipated Hazbin Hotel animated musical series for Amazon. So while A24 may be venturing into something new with the Hilton project, they don't any shortage of experience getting television shows made.