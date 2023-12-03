The Big Picture Paris Hilton is re-branding herself as a business-savvy media mogul and mother, shifting away from her party-girl persona.

Her media company, Paris Hilton Entertainment, is now called 11:11 Media and includes her new podcast and reality TV series.

Paris is following in the footsteps of her friend Kim Kardashian, using her reality show to build an empire and taking control of her image as a new mother and media mogul.

After the release of her documentary This is Paris in 2020, Paris Hilton has been focusing on a re-brand. She is shifting away from her party-girl persona from the early 2000s and towards an image of a business-savvy media mogul and mother. Her media company, Paris Hilton Entertainment, established in 2006, has even undergone a name change. The company name was switched to 11:11 Media in 2021 amid the socialite launching her new podcast, I am Paris. The new medium offers the mogul an opportunity to feature conversations with her friends, family, and other celebrities; occasionally, Paris even invites her husband, Carter Reum, to join her. It was also announced that Paris' recently published memoir will be turned into a television biopic series. The new couple's reality TV series Paris In Love is also part of the 11:11 Media umbrella and is central to the re-brand as well.

Since wrapping season one, Paris and Carter have seemingly kept up the whirlwind pace the DJ and heiress has maintained for decades, jet-setting around the world. Her social engagements and work obligations frequently interfered with her ability to plan her wedding last season. Despite repeated promises that after the wedding she would slow down, it seems Paris has continued to keep up her media appearances around the globe and social media presence around the clock. All signs point to a desire to build an empire similar to that of her friend and reality star Kim Kardashian. Paris is not allowing her recent transition to wife and mother to slow down her business ambitions. What remains to be seen is how much support she will receive from family along the way.

Paris In Love Release Date November 11, 2021 Cast Paris Hilton Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 2

Paris Hilton Is Following Kim Kardashian's Blueprint

Image via Peacock

The Simple Life, which aired from 2003-2007, starred a young Paris and her lifelong friend Nicole Richie. It was certainly the catalyst for reality TV shows and eventually, Kim followed the path on her rise to fame and fortune. However, Kim mastered the art of the deal quickly and parlayed her success into a billion-dollar dynasty with such ease that it now seems her friend is eager to follow suit. Kim has proven masterful at using her reality series to turn her fan base into customers who click "add to cart" by featuring her many business endeavors on her show and in her social media posts. Paris might be interested in using the series Paris In Love not only as a more intimate entry point to tell her life story to her fans but also to help build an empire similar to Kim's but tailored to Paris' tastes and interests. Paris is also taking a page out of Kim's playbook by stacking her schedule to the absolute maximum to keep her audience's interest high in everything she does. The slate of projects Paris currently has on the go shows that her ambition does not match the placating words she's given to her family throughout the first season of Paris In Love, assuring them that she will slow down to start a family of her own.

Paris has also apparently leaned on her friend's expertise for her efforts to start a family as well as with her business empire. When curious about her options for IVF treatments, Paris went to Kim for advice as Kim's IVF journey and children via surrogacy were documented on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Not only did Kim have advice for her friend, but she shared her doctor with her too. While many people struggle to get pregnant and turn to IVF as their only option for pregnancy, Paris' IVF journey on Paris In Love is to ensure she can get some female embryos to add to the "football team" of male embryos she already has. Of course, this is an extremely privileged position to be in - but Paris is an exceptionally privileged individual. Regardless of how relatable her struggle with IVF is or is not, she has committed to sharing the experience on TV and this helps to normalize the process and destigmatize it for others interested in exploring that step. What might also seem less than relatable about Paris' journey is the fact that she hid all knowledge of her surrogacy journey from her family, so the arrival of her first child was a complete surprise when she finally let them in. She will, however, be letting everyone view her journey to motherhood on season 2 of Paris in Love.

The Reality Series Exposes Paris' Duality of Mogul and Mother

Image via Peacock

In her portrayal of her fabulous empire built by making a living through "sliving," Paris has repeatedly stated that Paris in Love is her attempt to tell her story her way. This is reflected in the revelation to her family that she is now a mother and in the surprise release of her memoir. The idea behind keeping the arrival of her son by surrogacy a secret was driven by the desire to keep his birth quiet in the media to spend the first week of his arrival alone as new parents. Paris wanted calm energy around her baby when they returned from the hospital and though she expresses regret that her family could not be present for the birth of her son, Paris felt this was the only way to keep the media storm at bay. Not many people on the planet understand the pressure of such constant media scrutiny that someone like Paris Hilton has lived her life under - and will continue to live under if her business expansion continues. For someone often surrounded by a media circus, Paris' desire to have a private and intimate first week with her new child and husband is understandable for a first-time mother.

With her memoir, it was again the need to tell her story her way that drove Paris to keep this secret from her family. In it, she discusses many difficult aspects of her past - including incidents of grooming, a rape as a teenager, and a previous abortion. Her ability to take charge of what parts of her story can be shown and how the narrative is told is refreshing considering the struggle she has stated she always feels with the need to give others what they ask for, especially when it's family that is asking. Her memoir, like Paris In Love, is her effort to tell her story in her way, without the pressures of family members worrying about what people might think. In both her media representations and in her writing, Paris is taking control of her image as a new mother and media mogul.

Season 2 Shows Trouble in Paris and Carter's Love Bubble

Image via Peacock

In a clip from season two, Paris' sister Nicky Rothschild tells her sibling she is "greedy" for wanting to fill her schedule with so many work obligations when she now has family obligations at home. Paris, like her friend Kim, insists she can do it all. Paris has been pressured by her family and Carter to slow down her work schedule to fulfill her duties as a wife and mother. However, if Paris was looking for a modern woman who models "having it all," she couldn't find a better example than Kim. While most modern mothers do not have the means to hire nannies and nurses and all the staff required to continue a jet-setting lifestyle while also fulfilling their family duties, Paris and Kim are among the privileged few who can make that balance work for them. It will be interesting to see how Carter and her family's old-world priorities fit into Paris's world as she continues to build and expand her empire.

Another thorn in the side of the love bubble is the news that surfaced soon after the pair said "I do" that Carter has a child from a past relationship that he has not seen since birth. Carter's representatives have quietly insisted that while he does not have a "traditional" father/daughter relationship with his child, he has assumed all financial obligations and will continue to do so. And he has kept quiet in the media since. In a recent Time Magazine article, she wrote to further discuss her abortion, Paris speaks about the desire she felt to wait to start a family with her "forever" partner. Given the societal pressure that women face to wait for the perfect partner before starting a family, especially under the loss of freedom that women in America have faced since Roe Vs. Wade was overturned in 2022, and also given the privileged position women like Paris and Kim have with all their wealth and media influence, this raises the provocative question of who in our society is allowed to wait for that "perfect" life situation before starting a family.

While it is understandable that this is a subject Carter might wish to keep private, other fathers on reality TV have not been so lucky in similar circumstances. Do men like Carter and Tristan Thompson, who have neglected their duties as fathers to children from past relationships, deserve a pass in the media? Can they quietly pretend that those parts of their life did not happen, or only happened on their terms, while ignoring the perspective of the women raising the children? It is a difficult question to answer and one that is at the crux of reality TV - how much of a right to privacy do reality stars have when it comes to sensitive family histories? How much of the story does the audience reasonably have the right to expect to know?

Reality series like Paris In Love and The Kardashians would have audiences believe that the perfect representation depicted in their shows is the truth of the story. But reality TV is also a genre notorious for exposing more than what the cast members bargain for, as the premise of showing the "reality" of your daily life is built into the format. That means everything the camera catches is typically shown if the audience might find it interesting - good, bad, imperfect, everything. Paris has made clear that the expansion of her empire and her re-brand as a media mogul is in large part due to her interest in finally telling her own story. Paris In Love season two promises to update viewers on Paris and her unicorn sparkle version of the world while sprinkling in hints of reality as well.

Season two of Paris In Love is streaming now on Peacock.

Watch on Peacock