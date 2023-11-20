Paris Hilton, the original influencer and ultimate party girl, makes her return with Season 2 of Paris in Love, a Peacock reality TV series chronicling the heiress-slash-businesswoman as she navigates some of the most significant changes in her life. From marriage to motherhood, Paris Hilton learns how to juggle her personal and professional spheres all while staying fab and living her best life.

But, we learn in this new series that Hilton's life is not always so glamorous. This season unveils a different side to Paris Hilton, shedding light on untold traumas that resonate throughout her world and family once more. With loads to unpack, Hilton has the opportunity to finally open up with her loved ones and embark on a new path to more happiness.

Without further ado, here’s everything we know so far about Season 2 of Paris in Love.

Paris In Love Release Date November 11, 2021 Cast Paris Hilton Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 2

When Is 'Paris in Love' Season 2 Coming Out?

Paris in Love Season 2 officially premieres on Peacock, November 30, 2023. The upcoming season is expected to release eight brand-new episodes following Paris Hilton’s plunge into the world of motherhood.

For those not on the subscription platform yet, Peacock offers plans for as low as $5.99 a month (+tax). The streaming platform has garnered attention thanks to its diverse entertainment options, from the neo-Western drama Yellowstone starring Kevin Costner to Rian Johnson’s titillating mystery series, Poker Face.

Watch the Trailer for 'Paris in Love' Season 2

Peacock unveiled the trailer for Season 2 of Paris in Love on October 24, 2023, ushering in the next phase of Paris Hilton’s life: motherhood. The trailer immediately immerses viewers in the heartwarming moment when Hilton enters a hospital room all by herself, catching her first glimpse of the baby she had through surrogacy. But things take a different turn when Hilton chooses to conceal her plans. Not a single soul knows she has a baby — not even her mother or sister. Out of fear of the paparazzi, she has kept her motherhood plans under wraps for a long period, as casually mentioned by Hilton to her husband Carter Reum: “If people found out, there would be paparazzi all over Cedars.”

Now officially a new mom, Hilton wholeheartedly embraces this new chapter of her life while trying to balance out work, play, and motherhood. Not quite ready to let go of her hard-working tendencies or party-like behaviors, the trailer also offers us a sneak peek into Hilton’s new book (Paris: The Memoir) and some wild club appearances with her 'sliving' DJ sets. And, if that weren’t enough, Hilton must also confront her past as she strives to be the best mom for her son. Whether it’s walking on red carpets or singing lullabies, nothing is impossible for this multifaceted pop-culture icon.

Who Is In 'Paris in Love' Season 2?

If it isn’t obvious from the title already, Paris in Love stars none other than global sensation Paris Hilton herself. Having carved her name as L.A.’s party girl in the 2000s, and also her hilariously memorable appearance in The Simple Life, over the years Hilton has ventured into all sorts of different pursuits. On top of being an entrepreneur and influencer, she’s also a DJ, actress, chef, model, and author, just to list a few. Most recently, it was reported that A24 is developing a television biopic based on Paris Hilton’s memoir, with Dakota and Elle Fanning joining the project as executive producers. Another cast member part of Paris in Love Season 2 is Hilton's husband Carter Reum. The two started dating in November 2019, having met through mutual friends. Reum is a business executive and venture capitalist who founded the investment firm M13 and co-authored the bestseller 'Shortcut Your Startup.'

And of course, a Paris Hilton show wouldn't be complete without the presence of Hilton's mother, Kathy Hilton, and her younger sister, Nicky Hilton Rothschild. Kathy Hilton, who had been a recurring figure on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as a "friend" alongside her sister Kyle Richards, officially became a cast member in Season 11, which premiered in 2021. Meanwhile, Nicky Hilton Rothschild has carved her path as an American businesswoman and fashion designer. In her role as a designer, Rothschild has launched her lines of handbags, apparel, and jewelry.

What Is 'Paris in Love’ About?

Below is the official Peacock synopsis for Paris in Love Season 2:

“Pop-culture icon Paris Hilton is keeping a life-changing surprise, even from her own family. She and her husband welcome their first child in secret as a way to protect him from a media frenzy, which throws her close-knit family for a loop. As she learns to navigate motherhood and career demands, Paris also drops a bombshell memoir revealing decades of untold traumas, rocking her world and her family once more.”

Paris Hilton is in for a rollercoaster ride when she and her husband Carter Reum welcome their new son, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum. Having spent the past few decades of her life living for other people, it’s high time she pulls in all her energy back for herself and her family. But for Hilton to embrace her new life, she has to come to terms with parts of her past that have left a scar on her adult years. In Season 2 of Paris in Love, aside from the arrival of her new baby, Hilton takes a significant step by seeking therapy to navigate through the traumatic events that unfolded in her past.

She’s also unveiling her memoir, shedding light on the years of abuse she endured during her teenage and young adult years. Back in 2020, Hilton released a documentary film under the title This Is Paris, which details her experiences as a former victim of the troubled teen industry. More of her experiences are explained in her deeply personal narrative Paris: The Memoir. As a refresher, Season 1 of Paris in Love follows the ultimate "it girl" as she switches her role from businesswoman to bride. Engaged to successful venture capitalist Reum, Hilton jet sets into the next phase of her life. But apparently, wedding prep is much harder than it looks, especially when you’ve got people telling you what they think is best for you. Despite the twists and turns along the way, Hilton finally tied the knot with Cater in November 2021 and has been living happily ever after since.

Who Is Making 'Paris in Love’?

Paris in Love is brought to audiences by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, in collaboration with Shed Media, Telepictures, and Slivington Manor Entertainment. The show is under the executive production expertise of Mike Darnell, Lisa Shannon, Dan Peirson, Bridgette Theriault, Andrea Metz, Perry Dance, Paris Hilton, and Bruce Gersh.