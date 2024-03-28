The Big Picture AMC's new crime thriller mini-series Parish will premiere completely ad-free this Sunday, sandwiched between Walking Dead episodes.

Parish stars Giancarlo Esposito as Gray Parish, a man turned criminal after a tragedy rocks his family and business in New Orleans.

Created by Danny Brocklehurst and Jim Poyser, Parish features an ensemble cast and will debut April 31 on AMC.

AMC is putting its new crime thriller miniseries Parish in the fast lane to success en route to its debut. Its premiere episode will run completely ad-free when it airs this Sunday. Variety reports that the episode will air uninterrupted, save for a sponsor message from Crown Royal, when it makes its first bow sandwiched between the latest two entries in AMC's undying Walking Dead franchise. Parish will debut at 10:15 PM, following the first-season finale of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, and will be immediately followed up by a first look at "The Book of Carol", the second season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

Says AMC chief marketing officer Kim Granito, "What better way to kick off this high-octane, thrill ride of a show than to present the premiere episode commercial-free coming out of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live finale and with a sneak peek of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, The Book of Carol at the other end." The series marks a return to AMC for its star, Giancarlo Esposito, who ascended to new heights of fame thanks to his performance as merciless drug lord Gus Fring in Breaking Bad and its spinoff, Better Call Saul.

What is 'Parish'?

An adaptation of the David Morrissey miniseries The Driver, which aired on the BBC in 2014, Parish stars Esposito as Gray Parish, a man who's set his troubled past aside to become a family man and the owner of a successful New Orleans car service. When a tragedy shatters his family and shutters his business, however, he turns back to crime, working for a ruthless local gangster in pursuit of revenge behind the wheel of a speeding car. In addition to Esposito, the six-episode series will also star Paula Malcolmson (Deadwood), Arica Himmel (Mixed-ish), Ivan Mbakop (Hawkeye), Bonnie Mbuli (Invictus), Zackary Momoh (The Nevers), Dax Rey (The Good Place), and Skeet Ulrich (Scream), with Bradley Whitford (Get Out) in a recurring role.

Parish was created by Danny Brocklehurst (Fool Me Once) and Jim Poyser (Breeders). Eduardo Javier Canto & Ryan Maldonado (Death and Other Details) are the series' showrunners; they also executive produce alongside Esposito, Brocklehurst, Poyser, Theo Travers, Jolyon Symonds and Morrissey for Scribbler Films, Josh Kesselman, Danny Sherman, Barry Jossen, Tana Jamieson, and Red Production’s Nicola Shindler.

Parish premieres this Sunday, April 31, at 10:15 PM EST on AMC.