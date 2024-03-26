After the widespread success and recognition as Gustavo Fring in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, Giancarlo Esposito is returning to AMC with his all-new series, Parish. Set in New Orleans, Parish tells the story of Gracian “Gray” Parish, a family man and luxury car service owner with a dark past. When his son is violently killed and his business collapses, he returns to his past life of shady activities and gets involved with the ruthless gangster, The Horse, risking everything he loves.

The crime thriller series marks the third project for The Mandalorian actor on AMC, where he leads the show as the titular protagonist and comes straight after the actor’s latest appearance on Netflix’s The Gentlemen. As the brand-new series lands on cable and streaming this March, check out all its details, including the plot, trailer, cast, characters, and everything we know so far about Parish.

When Is Parish Coming Out?

Parish Follows a taxi driver whose life is turned upside down when he agrees to pick up a Zimbabwean gangster mostly known for exploiting undocumented immigrants at the U.S. southern ports. Release Date March 31, 2024 Cast Giancarlo Esposit , Zackary Momoh , Arica Himmel , Ivan Mbakop , Dax Rey Main Genre Drama Seasons 1 Creator(s) Sunu Gonera Streaming Service(s) AMC+

Parish is set to premiere on Sunday, March 31, at 10:00 pm ET on AMC and will be also available to stream on AMC+ on the same day. The all-new thriller series premiere airs right after the finale of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Lived.

What Is Parish About?

Parish tells the story of Gray Parish, a family man and a proud business owner of a luxury car service who gave up his life of crime to live an honest life. After his son is brutally murdered and his business falls apart, he encounters an old friend who pushes him to return to his old associations. Desperate and hopeless, Parish plunges back to the dark path he left long ago and ends up working for the ruthless gangster, The Horse, sending him on a relentless quest with moral intentions and dangerous consequences. And with his family caught in the crosshairs, the criminal-turned-family fan finds himself in an endless pursuit of protecting everything and everyone he loves. Talking about his character and the plot of Parish, Esposito explains how the show’s setting of The Big Easy befits the story,

It’s a city that has a majority of churches, more than any other city in America. It’s a city with bars on every corner, where you can party until 4 in the morning. It seems like a place where you have to make a choice, and our show’s a lot about the choices that Gracian Parish makes, whether they be good choices or bad choices and how they affect his family. It was so much about the family and community, not only the city, but also of two different men and their families and how they tend to deal with the circumstances surrounding them. This was a city that was the right one.

In development for several years, AMC’s Parish has been a much-awaited series since its announcement and promises an exciting crime thriller show fueled by a stellar ensemble and high-octane storytelling.

Where Can You Watch Parish?

The all-new crime thriller series is original on the network, so you can watch Parish on the AMC network exclusively. The series will simultaneously air on AMC and stream on AMC+. So, even if you want to watch the series cordless, you can sign up for AMC+ and watch it with a subscription starting at $8.99 per month. Besides being home to Giancarlo Esposito’s breakthrough show Breaking Bad and its spin-off, Better Call Saul, the streamer also hosts several popular titles in the crime thriller space, so you can make the most of your subscription. While you wait for Parish to land this March, you can also check out other genre titles like Dark Winds, Gangs of London, and Happy Valley.

Is There a Parish Trailer?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

AMC released a sneak peek and a teaser for Parish back in late 2023, followed by a full-length, official trailer in February 2024. Among the three promo clips, the series promises a high-stakes, high-speed action-thriller that is reminiscent of the 90s and 2000s genre classics. Given that the story’s protagonist is a wheelman in a dangerous gang, expect a lot of car chases and firepower on the go. Shot on location in New Orleans, the trailer opens with Parish being recruited as “a driver with particular skills” for a gang, and from thereon, his life becomes a rollercoaster ride of fear and risks. But when his family gets caught in the middle of all this, Parish determines to find a way, even if “the wrong way is the only way out.” As the trailer reaches its climax, we see him punching hard on the gas and speeding through the streets of New Orleans, as he tells himself, "I'm tired of being a passenger in my own life." It’s also interesting to see Esposito don into his action suit again after 2023’s Kaleidoscope, though his Gracian Parish displays more gravitas as a grieving father and a man desperate to save his family.

How Many Episodes Are There in Parish?

Billed as a limited series, Parish is set for six episodes of 60 minutes each. Following the series pilot on March 31, 2024, each new episode will air weekly, on Sundays at 9 PM ET/PT, and stream on AMC+.

Check out the episode schedule and other details of Parish below.

Episode Title Synopsis Release Date 1 “Pilot” Desperate to support his family, Gray returns to his criminal roots for one last job. But after things go sideways, Gray can’t walk away. The only way out is through. March 31, 2024 2 “Blood in the Water” Gray and Colin clash over a big cleanup. Gray dodges his family’s growing suspicion. The Tongais pursue new business. April 7, 2024 3 “Sanctuary” Cornered, Gray’s allegiance to The Horse is put to the ultimate test. The Parish and Tongai families search for their missing loved ones. The Tongais gather intel on their adversary. April 14, 2024 4 “Impimpi” When Anton, an old colleague, learns Gray is working with the Tongais, he forces Gray to choose: his family or The Horse. Rose and Makayla work together to survive. The Horse searches for a traitor. April 21, 2024 5 “Kumba” Gray and his family face a terrible new normal and reckon with past trauma. Horse singles out the enemy within while expanding his business. He makes Gray an offer he can’t refuse. April 28, 2024 6 “A Good Man” Gray discovers unlikely allies as he risks it all for revenge. The Tongais level up their operation but face an unforeseen obstacle. May 5, 2024

Who stars in the Parish?

Soon after the show’s announcement in March 2022, the cast for Parish was disclosed, with Emmy-nominated Giancarlo Esposito leading the series as the titular protagonist, Gracian “Gray” Parish. A grieving father, Parish sets out to seek justice for his son’s brutal murder and returns to a life of crime after staying away for years. Esposito shot to fame as drug lord Gustavo/Gus Fring in AMC’s legacy show, Breaking Bad, for which he earned a Critics’ Choice Award and a Primetime Emmy nomination. The character’s success led to his popularity as an antagonist on other television shows like The Mandalorian and Revolution before he reprised the role for Better Call Saul. Esposito also has notable roles in The Boys, Godfather of Harlem, Okja, and Coda, and will be next seen in Netflix’s The Residence, Francis Ford Coppola’s sci-fi epic, Megalopolis, and Ti West’s MaXXine.

Paula Malcomson stars as Rose Parish, Gray’s wife and mother to his two children, who finds herself and her family in danger after Gray starts working for a dangerous gang. Malcomson is best known for her roles as Maureen Ashby in Sons of Anarchy, Abby Donovan in Ray Donovan, and Mrs. Everdeen in The Hunger Games films from 2012 through 2015.

Playing the story’s main antagonist, Zackary Momoh of Harriet and Doctor Sleep fame stars as The Horse. The New Orleans-based Zimbabwean gangster hires Parish to work as the gang’s wheelman. Momoh also had main roles in Netflix’s Seven Seconds and HBO’s The Nevers.

Riverdale alum Skeet Ulrich stars as Colin, an old acquaintance of Gray. Ulrich earned recognition as Billy Loomis in 1996’s Scream, (which he reprised in 2022’s Scream and Scream VI), Det. Rex Winters in the Law & Order franchise, as well as Jake Green in Jericho.

Three-time Emmy-winning actor-producer Bradley Whitford of The West Wing and The Handmaid’s Tale fame stars as Anton. He is “the charming and intelligent face of industrial business in Louisiana who covertly heads a criminal organization. His dispute with The Horse’s human-trafficking ring puts him at direct odds with Parish.”

The Handmaid’s Tale, Kim's Convenience, and Snowpiercer alum Amanda Brugel guest-stars as Sister Anne, who shares a mysterious past with Gray.

In various other supporting roles, Bonnie Mbuli of BBC’s Noughts + Crosses plays Shamiso Tongai, The Horse’s smart and protective older sister; Hawkeye and Lawmen: Bass Reeves alum Ivan Mbakop as The Horse’s brother, Zenzo; Mixed-ish alum Arica Himmel as Gray and Rose’s daughter Makayla; Chicago Fire’s Dax Rey as The Horse’s son Luke, and Doom Patrol’s Caleb Baumann as Maddox Parish.

Who is Making Parish?

Danny Brocklehurst, who originally created BBC’s The Driver with Jim Poyser, co-creates and executive produces AMC’s Parish. The BAFTA-winning English screenwriter, playwright, and former journalist is best known for co-creating (with Joe Gilgun) the Sky comedy series Brassic, which earned him a BAFTA. The series became the most successful comedy series since 2012. Brocklehurst has also adapted some of Harlan Coben’s novels for Netflix, including Safe and The Stranger. His latest adaptation of Coben’s Fool Me Once became “the eighth most viewed English language Netflix series of all time” as of 2024. He has also previously created the series Ordinary Lies, In the Dark, and Come Home, and written for Shameless (UK original) and Clocking Off.

Giancarlo Esposito also serves as an executive producer. The Walking Dead alum David Morrissey, who played the lead in The Driver, serves as one of the executive producers for Parish, along with Poyser, Theo Travers, Jolyon Symonds for Scribbler Films; Josh Kesselman, Danny Sherman, Barry Jossen, and Tana Jamieson for A+E Studios, and Red Production’s Nicola Shindler.