The Big Picture Giancarlo Esposito returns to AMC in Parish, playing a reformed family man pulled back into a life of crime as a wheelman.

The trailer reveals a dark world of violence, revenge, and human trafficking set in New Orleans.

Parish premieres on March 31 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, following the season finale of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. New episodes will air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Giancarlo Esposito is finally set to return to AMC, but while he may be playing a better person than Gus Fring this time, he still can't escape a life of crime. A new trailer for the six-episode thriller Parish sees the Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul star pulled back to his old job as a wheelman, setting him back on a path of violence that only leads to more clashes and more bloodshed with a brutal crime syndicate. For his family, however, he's eager to finally find a way out for good, even if it means committing a few more sins.

Parish centers on Gracian “Gray” Parish (Esposito), a family man who seemingly turned his life around to become a loving father and husband with a luxury car business that's thriving. The violent murder of his son and the fall of his company, however, proved that he hadn't fully escaped his past. His reasons for returning to crime are different this time though, as he opens the trailer by stating he would do anything for his family. That means putting his particular set of skills as a getaway driver to use and getting his hands dirty once again at the behest of some shady figures, even if his wife and daughter are deeply concerned by it all. Before he loses control of the situation, Gray has a plan to get revenge on the people who have driven his life in the wrong direction and hopefully break himself and his family out of the loop of violence.

The latest venture for Esposito on AMC leaves New Mexico behind for New Orleans, where Parish was shot on location. The trailer shows off a bit of that soulful setting, albeit with a dark twist full of human trafficking and other criminal activity. Entering this world alongside Esposito is a cast packed with talent, including Zackary Momoh, Paula Malcomson, Skeet Ulrich, Bonnie Mbuli, Red Notice's Ivan Mbakop, Arica Himmel and Dax Rey among the main bunch. Additionally, Emmy winner Bradley Whitford is set to recur alongside guest star and SAG Award nominee Amanda Brugel.

When Will 'Parish' Premiere on AMC?

Based on the U.K. series The Driver, Parish hails from the original series's co-creator Danny Brocklehurst with Eduardo Javier Canto and Ryan Maldonado on board as showrunners. It's one of AMC's most-anticipated upcoming projects and, with the trailer, the network announced that it will also follow up another much-hyped freshman series, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. Esposito will make his grand return to AMC and AMC+ with Parish on March 31 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, right after the season finale of the Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) spinoff. New episodes will follow on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Get a look at Esposito back in action in the trailer below.