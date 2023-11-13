The Big Picture AMC's crime thriller series Parish, set to premiere in 2024, features an impressive ensemble cast, including Emmy nominee Giancarlo Esposito, Zackary Momoh, Bonnie Mbuli, and more.

The show follows the story of Gracian Parish, a family man and former wheelman whose life takes a dark turn after the death of his son and the collapse of his business.

Shot on-location in New Orleans, Parish promises to deliver intense car chases, high-stakes action, and a collision course with a violent criminal syndicate.

Grief has a way of changing people and, for Emmy and SAG Award-nominee Giancarlo Esposito in this upcoming crime drama - it might not be for the better. AMC has released a teaser alongside first-look images of Parish, a six-part crime thriller series premiering on the network in 2024.

Originally titled The Driver, the trailer for the gangster drama series begins with a stern looking Gracian “Gray” Parish portrayed by Esposito, sitting behind the wheel of an automobile. Just as he takes a firm grip of the wheel, Parish says, “Over and over, people keep backing me into a corner, and it’s gotta stop.” Just as a clip of a mother and child, cuddled on a bed cuts in, Parish cuts in once more, "I'm tired of being a passenger in my own life." Next, he punches down hard on the accelerator speeding through the streets as the music builds to a crescendo. Primed on fast-paced car chases and intense weapon fire, Parish is set to be a high-octane drama powered from behind a wheel and Esposito is ready for it.

The six-episode crime thriller, shot on-location in New Orleans, follows the story of Gracian Parish, "a family man and proud owner of a luxury car service in New Orleans. After his son is violently murdered and his business collapses, an encounter with an old friend from his days as a wheelman resurfaces old habits," and as seen in the trailer, is "sending Gray on a high-stakes collision course with a violent criminal syndicate." The upcoming series is based on the 2014 hit U.K. series The Driver, created by Danny Brocklehurst and Jim Poyser starring David Morrissey, Claudie Blakley and Ian Hunt.

A Stellar Cast Leads the Local 'Parish'