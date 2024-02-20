The Big Picture Amid family tragedy, Gray Parish is drawn back into criminal life in AMC's upcoming drama Parish .

The series promises shady operations and a star-studded ensemble, including Paula Malcomson and Skeet Ulrich.

Watch the premiere on March 31 to see Giancarlo Esposito navigate the underworld as Gray Parish.

Giancarlo Esposito will soon slip back into the criminal underworld with AMC's new crime drama Parish. The Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul star plays the titular Gracian "Gray" Parish, a family man and luxury car business proprietor trying to stay on the straight and narrow in New Orleans until tragedy draws him toward his old life as a wheelman and into the orbit of a vicious crime syndicate. Ahead of the premiere at the end of next month, the network shared a new sneak peek showing one of Gray's first meetings with the gang leaders as he tries to deliver an important package.

The clip opens with the sharp-dressed trio of crime lords approaching Gray in a discreet location. Among them are New Orleans-based Zimbabwean gangster “The Horse” (Zachary Momoh), his older, protective sister and the brains of the group, Shamiso Tongai (Bonnie Mbuli), and The Horse's fearsome brother Zenzo (Ivan Mbakop), all of whom are after a bag that Gray has retrieved for them. While The Horse is pleased with his work, none of the three are satisfied with his lack of subtlety in his methods. It seems Gray had to go loud and get his hands dirty, though he assures that he wiped out any traces of his presence. He proves he's not one to question his bosses when he reveals he hasn't touched or even seen the bag's contents. Whether that answer satisfies The Horse and his siblings, however, is a question to be answered when the series debuts.

Based on the popular U.K. series The Driver from Danny Brocklehurst and Jim Poyser, Parish will see Gray conduct plenty of shady operations, albeit for a better cause. The most recent trailer showed his willingness to do anything for his family, especially after the death of his son and the collapse of his business. Rather than commit to the criminal lifestyle once again, he'll try to carve a way out for himself and his family before his bad habits take hold. Brocklehurst is back in the driver's seat for the six-episode thriller as co-creator, with Eduardo Javier Canto and Ryan Maldonado stepping in as showrunners.

'Parish' Features a Star-Studded Crime Drama Ensemble

Supporting Esposito in Parish is a strong cast full of recognizable names from across the big and small screen. The Hunger Games trilogy alum Paula Malcomson is set to appear as Rose, Gray's wife and the mother of his children, while Mixed-ish's Arica Himmel plays their daughter Makayla and Scream legend Skeet Ulrich embodies his old acquaintance Colin, who helps him get back into the game as a wheelman. Joining that starring trio are the aforementioned Momoh, Mbuli, and Mbakop alongside Dax Rey as The Horse's son, Luke. Emmy winner Bradley Whitford is also set for a recurring role as the charming businessman with a secret criminal operation, Anton, a role that will reunite him with his fellow The Handmaid's Tale veteran Amanda Brugel who guest stars as Sister Anne, a woman with an unknown connection to Gray's past.

Parish premieres on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, March 31 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Check out the new sneak peek below.