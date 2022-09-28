He also reveals the film he’s seen the most, future projects he’d like to make, and if he’s seen ‘Squid Game.’

If you’re a fan of director Park Chan-wook and curious about his movies, interests, and the way he works, you’re about to be very happy. That’s because, at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, I got to sit down with the brilliant mind behind Oldboy, Lady Vengeance, The Handmaiden, Thirst, and Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance to discuss his latest movie, Decision to Leave, future projects, and so much more at the Collider Supper Suite and Media Studio at Marbl.

During the wide-ranging conversation, Park revealed the first thing you should watch if you’ve never seen his work, the explosion of South Korean culture in America, films he’d like to make, his upcoming Robert Downey Jr. series, The Sympathizer, TV shows he’d like to guest direct, the film he’s seen the most, if he's seen Squid Game, and so much more. In addition, we also discussed his fantastic new movie, Decision to Leave, and why he wanted to tell the story.

Decision to Leave is the South Korean Official Selection for Best International Feature at the 95th Academy Awards, and it’s both a romance and a police procedural. The film stars Park Hae-il as a detective and Tang Wei as the woman he suspects of murdering her husband. The film will be released in North American theaters on October 14, and in the U.K. and Ireland on October 21.

COLLIDER: Director Park, I am a huge fan of your work. Thank you for everything that you've made and what you do. I have many questions but before getting to your movie, if someone has actually never seen anything that you've made, what is the first thing that they should watch and why?

PARK CHAN-WOOK: Well, if there's one movie that contains all of the characteristics of what my movies [are] my movie would be Thirst.

It seems to me as an American that South Korean culture has very much exploded into America over the last few years, but I think it originated ... a lot can be traced to your movies and your impact on cinema over the last number of years and the films you've made. Do you notice the South Korean impact around the world and how cinema and your television has permeated around?

PARK: Well, with the monumental achievement of Parasite, and ever since that, I definitely see the rise of Korean content taking in the world stage, not just in America. I heard recently that at LA there's also a day of Squid Game, so that's one of the examples.

Did you watch Squid Game?

PARK: Yes, of course. Yes, all the cast members and the filmmaker also are very good friends of mine. [The] Korean film circle is quite small.

Which of your films changed the most in the editing room in ways you didn't expect?

CHAN-WOOK: I would say Decision to Leave is the one that came out quite differently than I had in my mind before I started editing. Just like for any other films that I work on, I storyboard everything, but then I calculated the time a little bit wrong. So I ended up having to sit down in the editing room and really go frame by frame, trying to reduce the running time as much as possible. It was a huge challenge that not only did I have to take out those small frames, each frame, but also I had to change some sequences. So it came out differently than I expected, so that's all I can say. Still, including the credits, the whole running time came out to be two hours and 18 minutes. So it's still really long, but I tried my best.

Would you ever consider releasing a longer cut of Decision to Leave on Blu-ray or home video? Do you feel like your deleted scenes in your movies are meant to be seen or do you want to just tuck them away, and they'll never be seen again?

PARK: I would say the version that the audience will see is the version that they should see. Of course, I was heartbroken whenever I had to take out some of the scenes, and it's a hard process in the editing room, but then with the version, I worked on the sound. So I feel that the version that I have right now is a complete one. So right now, I have no regrets.

I would imagine many people want to make movies with you, but is there a project, a piece of material that you have developed that you still struggle to get financing for?

PARK: Well, I have three projects that I've been working on for quite a long time. The first one is a Western film and the second one is an adaptation of a novel called The Axe. And actually, this is going to be the second adaptation into a film after Costa Gavras' French version. And there's another one, sci-fi action, which is called Genocidal Organ.

Do you think that any of those will be your next film project?

PARK: Right now, I can't say which one will come before the others. It's hard to tell, but I'll be happy to see any of those three comes to life because these three have a very special place in my heart. Well, there's another one that's already got the finance, and it's in pre-production, which is The Sympathizer. It's an HBO series.

You mean the one with Robert Downey Jr.? Robert is very selective with what he takes on. What was it like finding out that he wanted to be part of the project?

Well, all the great actors are very picky, and I would think the reason why he chose this project is because he read the novel, and he liked the thoughts behind this novel and how this novel compares the Occidental values and Oriental values. And he has a great interest in telling the story of refugees and this novel tackles on the Vietnamese refugees who came to the United States after the war. So I think that was some of the reasons why he said yes to this project.

When do you start filming?

PARK: It's in pre-production now. And we'll start shooting in November.

With Decision to Leave, what was it about this story that said, "I want to spend a year, two years, three years to tell it"? Because I'm sure you have many ideas. And I'm just curious what it was about this that pulled you in.

PARK: I always consider myself as a director who has been telling love stories all along, but others don't think like that. And then in their memories, it seems that my films don't necessarily tell love stories. And I was thinking, "Why would they think like that?" And perhaps that's because my films had violence and a lot of nudity and eroticism, even though my take on those erotic scenes on the surface. It may seem erotic on the surface, but these were all the act of love. But to their memory was too strong that they have the strong impression like that. So this time I had this desire to make a film that shows a love story between two very mature people who are able to restrain themselves and also who can be very patient. So just wanted to really focus on that kind of emotion rather than an explicit or graphic illustration of their act of love.

I know that you storyboard all of your films, but when you are on set shooting, are you always just shooting with one camera, or do you ever use a multiple-camera setup, even though you have storyboarded the scene?

PARK: Usually, I work with one camera, but sometimes I set up two when it's necessary for certain scenes, because that can be very useful in the editing room, especially in this film. The ending scene at the shore, I had a B cam, and the different angles that the B cam captured during the shoot came out to be so much useful in the editing. And it would've been a great risk if I didn't have that B cam. So I sometimes use only up to two when I have to shoot it quite quickly or for some critical scenes. And in particular for TV series, for example, for Little Drummer Girl, I was given not many days to shoot, so that means then I'm going to have, to have two cameras.

Everyone coming into our studio, we have been playing something called Get to Know Your TIFF Attendee. And these are harmless fun questions just to ask about your personality a little bit. So I promise it's harmless. What TV show would you love to write and direct?

PARK: The Wire. Slow Horses.

Oh, Slow Horses. With Gary Oldman. That is very good.

PARK: I love John le Carré and that's one of the reasons why I made Little Drummer Girl. So even though he passed away, this series is so impeccably done that as if he came back to life. So it seems that this series really celebrates the legacy of John le Carré.

What movie or movies do you think you have seen the most?

PARK: The Exorcist.

How many times have you seen it?

PARK: Five times.

Many people say something 40 times or 50 times.

PARK: No, I don't usually repeat watching one film.

When you watch a film as someone of your stature and your ability as a director, how much when you watch a movie, do you watch it as just for fun, and how much are you watching it, thinking about what I would've done differently?

PARK: Well, I would say most of the time I watch a film for pure entertainment. I don't usually watch any film to study or to analyze, but I also have to mention that there was a time when I had to do such analytical viewing of films when I was writing about film.

There was a certain period of time that I had to earn money by writing reviews and criticism on other directors' work. So of course, for that, I had to wear that hat of critic, right? So all the films that you can find in my book writing about other films, other works, then that's the case when I had to be critical about those films. But it's really rare these days for me to do that.

Do you own any TV show or movie props? Do you save anything from your movies?

PARK: I have several. There's an illustration that was added to a picture book that was featured in I'm a Cyborg, But That's OK. And that illustration, there's a legend that says, "No need to feel butterflies in the stomach." You will see what I mean if you know the film. Also, I have two neckties that Hae-jun wore in Decision to Leave. I also have the scissors that cut the tongue of the protagonist in Oldboy.

Of course, you do. What do you wish more people knew about making movies?

PARK: Well, I think these days, our audience knows too much about filmmaking, the behind-the-scenes. They pick out the scenes where, "Oh, I see the VFX done right there." And there is also much media coverage on showing the before and after pictures, how the actors will perform in front of the green screen, so that's the before picture, and the after picture will be after the VFX and the CG. I wish there was not so much information revealed like that to our audience. I hope, and I wish that our audience will just take the leap of faith and walk into that magical world of cinema without that kind of pre-information or pre-knowledge. I just think that there is too much information available these days.

