The Big Picture Oldboy is a bold and evocative film that offers a unique cinematic experience.

The director, Park Chan-wook, was involved in the restoration and remastering process of the film.

Humor is important to Park in filmmaking, as it adds depth and balance to the story.

In a world in which many films can feel all too predictable and safe, there are few works that remain as bold as the 2003 film Oldboy. Directed by Park Chan-wook, it is the type of uncompromising and evocative experience where any cinematic education is incomplete without it. A meticulously detailed portrait of one man's descent into a madness that will hit him like a train he can't see coming until it is far too late to save himself, it is now getting a theatrical re-release with a new restored and remastered version for its 20th anniversary.

Before this, we sat down for a virtual interview with the director to discuss its release, how he feels about revisiting his own past work, the importance of comedy even in tragedy, where he keeps those iconic scissors from the end of the film, and what current filmmakers he admires.

COLLIDER: With a restoration and remastering of a film like this, that can be an art form in and of itself. How involved were you with that process, and what did you think about seeing it come together?

PARK CHAN-WOOK: This film was shot on film and screened on film at the time, and now that it's been digitized, it's able to be seen stably anywhere in the world. But in the process of developing the film at the time, we used this process called the bridge bypass, so it has this effect that you cannot get rid of even when you digitize it. So you can't have that same saturated and clear look like you do see in modern films, but I do think that a distinct look will feel refreshing to modern audiences.

I rewatched the film in preparation for talking with you, and I wanted to ask you, as a filmmaker, do you ever revisit your own past work? And if you did with this, what was the experience like of seeing it again with years having passed since you made it?

PARK: I don’t frequently watch my previous works because after you finish a project, there's that inevitable sense of regret and embarrassment, so I tried to avoid watching my previous works. But I did have to watch Oldboy again for the remastering process, and also, 10 years ago, we watched it for the anniversary with the cast and crew. When I watched it again, compared to when I was making the film, I found myself as equally invested in the character Lee Woo-jin, as much as I felt towards Oh Dae-su, so that his significance, the character Lee Woo-jin, really stood out. I sympathize a lot more with that character as well.

One of the things that stood out to me the most in watching it was that almost cosmic level of humor in the broader sense of it being a tragic comedy, as well as these delightful small moments, like when the bodies come tumbling out of the elevator after the corridor fight. I know you've spoken about humor before as being a way to balance out darkness in your films, which I think a lot about in The Handmaiden, but I wanted to ask, in the context of Oldboy, how did you feel bringing in that humor, and does it make you laugh yourself having even made it?

PARK: Humor is very important to me in filmmaking because without humor, for instance, if you think of someone who's super serious and he's too polite, it's just not fun to talk with someone like that. So without humor in the film, something feels missing. Also, in life, there are these many moments that you can think back on, but without laughter, something feels missing even with these many moments in life. So equally, when you're watching a film and you don't find humor, I feel like something essential and something core of the film is really missing.

I think you can see the entire story of Oldboy as one big joke because this character, Oh Dae-su, he was not outstanding in any sense of the word, and he was this unrespected man in society. But after he's been locked up for 15 years, he's actually improved as a person even though the only thing he's been watching in there is television. Because he was forced to think about why he was locked up in here, because of that, he was forced to reflect upon his life; that's how he's matured as a person.

That's kind of a dark irony of, in order to understand how to be a better person in his life, he had to lose years of his time and be disconnected. Does that make you laugh, if not out loud, but kind of internally to yourself?

PARK: Of course. If I don't laugh, I can't make other people laugh.

In a past interview you did at TIFF, you talked about how you still have the scissors from the end of the movie. Is that something that you've shown to guests, or is it locked away somewhere for just yourself?

PARK: Yes, it's placed in a glass cabinet. [LAUGHS]

Thank you for sharing that. Speaking of another artist with darker humor, I believe you sat down with Nicolas Winding Refn in conjunction with the re-release of this film. How did that conversation go and are there any other filmmakers you admire you would want to have a similar conversation with?

PARK: Nicolas is actually a close friend of mine that I’ve known for a long time so, without all the formalities, we just had a comfortable conversation. Recently Ari Aster came to Korea to promote Beau is Afraid and we had dinner together. I had a great time then as well. I’m also close with filmmakers like [Quentin] Tarantino and Edgar Wright. I also always enjoy talking with Guillermo del Toro. These are all filmmakers that I greatly respect.

Thank you so much for your time, I really appreciate it.

PARK: Thank you.

Oldboy returns to theaters starting August 16.