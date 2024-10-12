Park Chan-wook may have stunned the world with Oldboy’s gripping storyline and shocking twists, but its neo-noir follow-up, Lady Vengeance, is perhaps just as jaw-dropping. First released in 2005 in South Korea, Lady Vengeance stars Lee Young-ae as Lee Geum-ja, a woman wrongfully imprisoned for thirteen years for a murder she didn’t commit. Despite her angelic appearance and the kindness that wins her the admiration of fellow inmates, Geum-ja is secretly consumed by a desire for revenge against the true culprit.

Though the film didn’t win at the 62nd Venice International Film Festival, it walked away with honors like the Cinema of the Future Award, the Young Lion Award, and the Best Innovative Film Award in the non-competition section. At its core, Lady Vengeance explores the lengths and moral dilemmas one faces when seeking revenge, and the strong desire to right the wrongs that have been done to us.

What Is ‘Lady Vengeance’ About?

Close

Lady Vengeance opens with the introduction of Geum-ja through various characters, mainly a church pastor and her fellow inmates. With her angelic beauty akin to the likes of Olivia Hussey, her appearance drew national attention during her murder trial. It wasn’t just the brutality of her crime that shook the public — it was how young and innocent she appeared. With her fair complexion, long flowing hair, and serene demeanor, Geum-ja seemed like the picture of purity. In prison, she earned the nickname “Miss Geum-ja, the Kind-Hearted.” She comforted new inmates, helped elderly prisoners, and even donated a kidney to someone suffering from chronic kidney failure. Her good deeds reduced her sentence, leading to her release after serving 13 years.

However, Geum-ja’s kindness was all a facade. The moment she walks free, she sheds her innocent image and embraces a darker, more vengeful persona. She trades her modest appearance for a bold new look, symbolized by red eyeshadow, lipstick, and high heels. Beneath the surface, she’s clever, meticulous, and calculating. Every generous act in prison was part of her plan to win favors after her release. After 13 years of scheming, Geum-ja’s finally ready to get revenge on the true murderer who framed her.

‘Lady Vengeance’ Is Just as Brutal as It Is Beautiful

Image via CJ Entertainment

Every scene in Lady Vengeance feels deliberately crafted, like a portrait in motion. The film doesn’t shy away from intimate close-ups or unconventional angles, drawing audiences uncomfortably close to the characters, and pushing them to form their judgments — whether to sympathize with or be repulsed by them. A defining trait of Lady Vengeance is its striking use of white and red. Much of the film is set against Korea’s snowy backdrop during winter. White symbolizes purity, as reflected in the tofu, and a line from the movie: “Live as white snow and never sin again.” In contrast, the bold red in Geum-ja’s makeover, her living space, and the bloodshed that follows offers a stark opposition to that purity.

Though less brash than its predecessor Oldboy, Lady Vengeance doesn’t shy away from brutality. In the first act, audiences see Geum-ja slowly revealing her darker side all while maintaining an innocent facade, going so far as to subtly kill an inmate who terrorizes others. But the true savagery occurs in the film’s third act, set in an old school building in the far countryside. Despite being shown in black and white, the chilling brutality comes from a group of ordinary people — none with violent backgrounds — enacting revenge on the murderer who ruined their lives. These righteous vengeances make the violence even more unsettling, haunting, and even quite thought-provoking.

The Line Between Revenge and Redemption Gets Blurry in ‘Lady Vengeance’

At first, Geum-ja’s intentions are crystal clear: she’s set on seeking revenge against the true killer. After her release, she’s cold and unwavering, refusing to let anyone or anything derail her plans. Emotionless and driven, Geum-ja is consumed by her thirst for vengeance, portraying her as someone with a heart full of hate. However, everything shifts when Geum-ja reunites with her long-lost daughter, who had been adopted by Australian parents after her imprisonment. This reunion marks a turning point in her journey - a spiritual awakening.

In a heartfelt confession to her daughter, Geum-ja reveals that her quest for revenge is not just about vengeance, but redemption. She blames herself for allowing the real murderer to go free out of fear when she has the opportunity to turn him in and prevent more victims from falling to his prey. Thus, her revenge is an attempt to right that wrong. While it’s clear she seeks to atone for her past mistakes, the morality of her methods is left for the audience to decide.

Lady Vengeance Release Date July 29, 2005 Director Chan-wook Park Cast Yeong-ae Lee , Min-sik Choi , Tony Barry , Anne Cordiner , Su-hee Go , Hye-jeong Kang Runtime 110 Main Genre Crime

Lady Vengeance is available to watch on Netlfix in the U.S.

WATCH ON NETFLIX